Broughty Ferry home where you can watch cruise ships come and go for sale at £400k

The maisonette on Rugby Terrace has stunning views across the water.

By Ellidh Aitken
Residents can watch as cruise ships come and go on the River Tay. Image: Verdala
Residents can watch as cruise ships come and go on the River Tay. Image: Verdala

A Broughty Ferry home where residents can watch cruise ships come and go on the River Tay is up for sale.

The four-bedroom maisonette on Rugby Terrace has stunning views across the water.

The home, which dates back to about 1900, combines period and modern features.

It also benefits from well-maintained communal gardens and a private entrance.

The Broughty Ferry home is accessed via a stairwell into the living room.

Agent Verdala describes the room as a “highlight” of the property, as it features a large bay window with views over the Tay.

The home has stunning views of the River Tay. Image: Verdala
Residents can look out across the river. Image: Verdala
The home dates to around 1900. Image: Verdala
It has a private entrance. Image: Verdala
The shared garden. Image: Verdala

This provides the perfect vantage point to watch the traffic on the river – including the many cruise ships that have visited Dundee this year.

The spacious dining room is adjacent and leads to the fitted kitchen.

The maisonette layout offers flexible space, with three generously sized bedrooms also on the lower level, including an en-suite.

There is also a family bathroom on this floor.

The upper level is dedicated to a master suite, which includes an en-suite bathroom and a dressing area.

This room also has panoramic views of the river.

The living room. Image: Verdala
The dining area. Image: Verdala
The kitchen. Image: Verdala
One of the four bedrooms. Image: Verdala
Another of the bedrooms, currently used as a second sitting room. Image: Verdala
The family bathroom. Image: Verdala
The master suite. Image: Verdala
The en-suite. Image: Verdala

The property is on the market from Verdala for offers over £400,000.

Elsewhere in Broughty Ferry, a modern family home that also has views across the River Tay is for sale.

Meanwhile, a handsome coach house in Broughty Ferry was the most-viewed TSPC property in August.

The Courier has been given a look on board several cruise ships during their visits to Dundee this year.

