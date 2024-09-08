Broughty Ferry home where you can watch cruise ships come and go for sale at £400k

A Broughty Ferry home where residents can watch cruise ships come and go on the River Tay is up for sale.

The four-bedroom maisonette on Rugby Terrace has stunning views across the water.

The home, which dates back to about 1900, combines period and modern features.

It also benefits from well-maintained communal gardens and a private entrance.

The Broughty Ferry home is accessed via a stairwell into the living room.

Agent Verdala describes the room as a “highlight” of the property, as it features a large bay window with views over the Tay.

This provides the perfect vantage point to watch the traffic on the river – including the many cruise ships that have visited Dundee this year.

The spacious dining room is adjacent and leads to the fitted kitchen.

The maisonette layout offers flexible space, with three generously sized bedrooms also on the lower level, including an en-suite.

There is also a family bathroom on this floor.

The upper level is dedicated to a master suite, which includes an en-suite bathroom and a dressing area.

This room also has panoramic views of the river.

The property is on the market from Verdala for offers over £400,000.

