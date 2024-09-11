Ex-Pitlochry postmaster must compensate cop after violent struggle

A former Perthshire postmaster has been ordered to pay compensation to a police officer after dislocating his finger in a violent struggle.

Timo Hayes admitted assaulting PC Connor McRae as he tried to arrest him at his family home in Pitlochry.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 55-year-old “barged” into the cop and shoved him against a wall.

Hayes, who previously ran the town’s post office with his dad, must now pay his victim £300 compensation.

He was further fined £630.

The court was told police had been making inquiries into allegations of domestic abuse.

When he appeared in the dock, Hayes was acquitted of threatening and assaulting his now ex-partner.

‘Violent conduct’

Prosecutor Duncan McKenzie said officers went to Hayes’ home in Well Brae, Pitlochry, at about 10pm on August 27 2022.

“They were investigating matters that are no longer before the court,” he said.

“Mr Hayes was arrested as part of these inquiries.

“As PC Connor McRae took hold of the accused, he flailed his arms.

“He continued to thrash around and barged his body into PC McRae, knocking him into a wall.

“As a result of this, the constable dislocated a finger on his left hand.”

The fiscal depute said: “Officers made attempts to bring Mr Hayes under control, but he continued to violently struggle with them.”

Hayes was placed in the back of a police van and taken into custody.

His solicitor Paul Ralph said: “This came out of a four-year relationship.

“That deteriorated to such a point that they really couldn’t communicate with each other.

“He was aware that she had made allegations about him.

“When police arrived at his parents’ house, he thought they would be discussing the relationship.

“But he was advised he was going to be taken to Dundee police station.

“He couldn’t understand why and he backed away into a bedroom.”

Mr Ralph said: “He locked himself down on a bed and police took the decision to take hold of him.

“Mr Hayes did not intend for the police officer to get injured.”

The court heard Hayes is now unemployed but does “odd jobs” including building yurts for friends.

Sheriff William Wood told Hayes: “This was violent conduct.

“I am resisting the temptation to defer for reports which I feel would be like using a sledgehammer to crack a nut.

“I hope that whatever angst was causing you to behave in this particular way back then has otherwise been dealt with.”

