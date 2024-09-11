Ex-Pitlochry postmaster must compensate cop after violent struggle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Pitlochry postmaster must compensate cop after violent struggle

By Jamie Buchan
Timo Hayes
Timo Hayes leaving Perth Sheriff Court.

A former Perthshire postmaster has been ordered to pay compensation to a police officer after dislocating his finger in a violent struggle.

Timo Hayes admitted assaulting PC Connor McRae as he tried to arrest him at his family home in Pitlochry.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 55-year-old “barged” into the cop and shoved him against a wall.

Hayes, who previously ran the town’s post office with his dad, must now pay his victim £300 compensation.

He was further fined £630.

The court was told police had been making inquiries into allegations of domestic abuse.

When he appeared in the dock, Hayes was acquitted of threatening and assaulting his now ex-partner.

‘Violent conduct’

Prosecutor Duncan McKenzie said officers went to Hayes’ home in Well Brae, Pitlochry, at about 10pm on August 27 2022.

“They were investigating matters that are no longer before the court,” he said.

“Mr Hayes was arrested as part of these inquiries.

“As PC Connor McRae took hold of the accused, he flailed his arms.

Timo Hayes leaving Perth Sheriff Court.

“He continued to thrash around and barged his body into PC McRae, knocking him into a wall.

“As a result of this, the constable dislocated a finger on his left hand.”

The fiscal depute said: “Officers made attempts to bring Mr Hayes under control, but he continued to violently struggle with them.”

Hayes was placed in the back of a police van and taken into custody.

Perth Sheriff Court.

His solicitor Paul Ralph said: “This came out of a four-year relationship.

“That deteriorated to such a point that they really couldn’t communicate with each other.

“He was aware that she had made allegations about him.

“When police arrived at his parents’ house, he thought they would be discussing the relationship.

“But he was advised he was going to be taken to Dundee police station.

“He couldn’t understand why and he backed away into a bedroom.”

Mr Ralph said: “He locked himself down on a bed and police took the decision to take hold of him.

“Mr Hayes did not intend for the police officer to get injured.”

The court heard Hayes is now unemployed but does “odd jobs” including building yurts for friends.

Sheriff William Wood told Hayes: “This was violent conduct.

“I am resisting the temptation to defer for reports which I feel would be like using a sledgehammer to crack a nut.

“I hope that whatever angst was causing you to behave in this particular way back then has otherwise been dealt with.”

