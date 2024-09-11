Dundee travel agency boss to open new shop in Cupar

A Dundee travel agency boss is opening a new shop in Cupar.

John Stewart, who owns the Hays Travel stores in Dundee city centre and Broughty Ferry, will open the branch on Crossgate this Saturday.

Customers will be welcomed with special opening day offers, including the chance to win a cruise for two sailing from Dundee.

The launch event will also be attended by representatives from Jet2 Holidays, Ambassador Cruises and luxury tour operator If Only.

John said: “We have spent the last two years trying to secure the perfect location for an additional branch and Crossgate was the answer.

“Word has spread quickly and the reaction in town is extremely positive – it has exceeded my expectations.

“It is clear to see that a travel agency has been greatly missed in Cupar, which is why we want to give back to customers – as well as many supplier opening offers, all customers who book a holiday or buy currency in our new store between our launch day on September 14 and October 12 will be entered into a draw to win a free cruise for two from Dundee.”

Hays Travel Cupar will be managed by Susan Welham, who grew up in Cupar and formerly worked at Hays Travel in Glenrothes and St Andrews.

She was also the assistant manager of Hays Travel in Dundee.

Jane Schumm, retail director at Hays Travel, said: “John has been a valued member of the Hays Travel family for nearly five years, and it is a privilege to watch his franchise portfolio grow from strength to strength.

“Hays Travel Cupar will be in trusted hands, made even stronger by store manager Susan and her extensive travel experience.

“We wish John, Susan and the Cupar team every success in their new venture.”

Hays Travel Cupar is opening in the former Boutique No 1 shop on Crossgate.

Meanwhile, the travel agency is planning to “strengthen” its Perth High Street store during a one-month closure.