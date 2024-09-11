Dundee travel agency boss to open new shop in Cupar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Dundee travel agency boss to open new shop in Cupar

The Hays Travel branch will open on Crossgate this weekend.

By Ellidh Aitken
John Stewart outside his Dundee city centre Hays Travel branch. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
John Stewart outside his Dundee city centre Hays Travel branch. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Dundee travel agency boss is opening a new shop in Cupar.

John Stewart, who owns the Hays Travel stores in Dundee city centre and Broughty Ferry, will open the branch on Crossgate this Saturday.

Customers will be welcomed with special opening day offers, including the chance to win a cruise for two sailing from Dundee.

The launch event will also be attended by representatives from Jet2 Holidays, Ambassador Cruises and luxury tour operator If Only.

Locals ‘extremely positive’ as Hays Travel to open branch in Cupar

John said: “We have spent the last two years trying to secure the perfect location for an additional branch and Crossgate was the answer.

“Word has spread quickly and the reaction in town is extremely positive – it has exceeded my expectations.

“It is clear to see that a travel agency has been greatly missed in Cupar, which is why we want to give back to customers – as well as many supplier opening offers, all customers who book a holiday or buy currency in our new store between our launch day on September 14 and October 12 will be entered into a draw to win a free cruise for two from Dundee.”

Hays Travel is expanding into Cupar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Hays Travel Cupar will be managed by Susan Welham, who grew up in Cupar and formerly worked at Hays Travel in Glenrothes and St Andrews.

She was also the assistant manager of Hays Travel in Dundee.

Jane Schumm, retail director at Hays Travel, said: “John has been a valued member of the Hays Travel family for nearly five years, and it is a privilege to watch his franchise portfolio grow from strength to strength.

Hays Travel Cupar will be in trusted hands, made even stronger by store manager Susan and her extensive travel experience.

“We wish John, Susan and the Cupar team every success in their new venture.”

Hays Travel Cupar is opening in the former Boutique No 1 shop on Crossgate.

Meanwhile, the travel agency is planning to “strengthen” its Perth High Street store during a one-month closure.

