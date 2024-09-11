Fife Boy, 11, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dunfermline Police were called to Aberdour Road on Tuesday. By Chloe Burrell September 11 2024, 10:18am September 11 2024, 10:18am Share Boy, 11, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dunfermline Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5079364/boy-hospital-hit-by-car-dunfermline/ Copy Link 0 comment Emergency services on Aberdour Road in Dunfermline. Image: fifejammerlocations.com An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dunfermline. Police were called to Aberdour Road shortly before 4.30pm on Tuesday. The extent of the boy’s injuries has not been confirmed but officers say he was taken to hospital as a precaution. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.20pm on Tuesday, we were called to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Aberdour Road, Dunfermline. “The pedestrian, an 11-year-old boy, was taken to hospital as a precaution.”
