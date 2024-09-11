Boy, 11, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Boy, 11, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dunfermline

Police were called to Aberdour Road on Tuesday.

By Chloe Burrell
Aberdour Road in Dunfermline.
Emergency services on Aberdour Road in Dunfermline. Image: fifejammerlocations.com

An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dunfermline.

Police were called to Aberdour Road shortly before 4.30pm on Tuesday.

The extent of the boy’s injuries has not been confirmed but officers say he was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.20pm on Tuesday, we were called to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Aberdour Road, Dunfermline.

“The pedestrian, an 11-year-old boy, was taken to hospital as a precaution.”

More from Fife

John Stewart outside his Dundee city centre Hays Travel branch. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee travel agency boss to open new shop in Cupar
Derek Giblin
Finance boss given week to repay £31k embezzled from Fife emergency vet
Duradiamond/iLivestock chief executive Ewen Wardman celebrates a £1.15 million cash boost for the business
Major investment drives growth for Fife farm tech firm
Hope Church in Kirkcaldy currently has steps up to the entrance
Kirkcaldy church looking to the future with plans to extend and alter building
M90 car fire
M90 traffic queues for nearly 2 miles after car fire near Dunfermline
A 3d image of how the flat could look.
First look at flats planned overlooking the River Tay in Newport
Kimberly Dow
Dunfermline babysitter jailed for shaking baby in murder bid
Volunteers Green in Kirkcaldy.
Youth, 17, charged over 'rape' of 18-year-old woman in Kirkcaldy
The Tay Road Bridge.
Relief for drivers as months of Tay Road Bridge roadworks end
The 17-metre-long fin whale washed up near Culross.
Huge rotting fin whale carcass to remain on Fife coast for months

Conversation