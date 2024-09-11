Boy, 11, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dunfermline

An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dunfermline.

Police were called to Aberdour Road shortly before 4.30pm on Tuesday.

The extent of the boy’s injuries has not been confirmed but officers say he was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.20pm on Tuesday, we were called to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Aberdour Road, Dunfermline.

“The pedestrian, an 11-year-old boy, was taken to hospital as a precaution.”