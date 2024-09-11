How 5 Dundee internationals got on for their countries as trio shine in key qualifiers

From Malta to Istanbul, Bosnia, Stockport and Hampden – it was a busy week for Dundee’s internationals.

The Dark Blues saw five of their young stars jetting across Europe to pull on the dark blue, white and red of Scotland, England and Austria this past week.

Jon McCracken became the first serving Dundee player to earn a senior call-up for Scotland since fellow keeper Scott Bain in 2015.

Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron kept the U/21s on track for qualification for the Euros next summer.

And summer loan signings Sammy Braybrooke and Seun Adewumi were also in action for England U/20s and Austria U/21s.

So how did they all get on?

Jon McCracken

The wait goes on for a serving Dundee player to earn a senior cap for Scotland.

Not since Gavin Rae and Lee Wilkie in 2003 has a Dark Blues turned out for the Dark Blues. Scott Bain did so in 2018 but by that time was on loan at Celtic ahead of joining the Hoops less than a month later.

Angus Gunn played both 90 minutes in tough Nations League defeats against Poland and Portugal for Steve Clarke’s side.

McCracken, though, will no doubt return to Dundee all the better for the experience.

Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron

Dundee’s younger Scots, however, were key men for the U/21s.

Both Mulligan and Cameron started and starred against Spain and then Malta.

The Spaniards are running away with the group but they were pushed all the way by the Scots at Tynecastle on Friday.

And a trademark Mulligan dribble was followed by a perfectly-weighted throughball for Dire Mebude to equalise on 62 minutes before Mateo Joseph took the three points for Spain.

Level with Belgium in second, a win away to bottom side Malta was required. And Scotland ran riot in Ta’ Qali.

Cameron played a part in two of the opening three goals, all going in before the match had even reached 18 minutes.

The third was finished off by Mulligan as Scotland pounced on a defensive error at the back, Cameron’s initial effort was blocked by the goalkeeper before Mulligan smashed home his second U/21 goal.

It would end 5-0 as Scotland ran riot in the Med.

The group concludes next month with Scotland hosting Belgium in the crucial contest, both sides level in the race for second place.

Then it’s off to Kazakhstan for Scot Gemmill’s side.

Mulligan is now Dundee’s leading U/21 cap holder having moved beyond Iain Anderson with 14 caps.

Sammy Braybrooke

Braybrooke made his debut for Dundee against St Mirren at the end of August and then immediately headed off to join the England U/20 squad.

New interim head coach Paul Nevin took the Elite League side for matches against Turkiye and Romania.

Braybrooke, though, had only a watching brief in the draw away to Turkiye before coming off the bench in victory over Romania in Stockport.

He played the final 14 minutes, replacing Tottenham forward Dane Scarlett to help see out the win.

Seun Adewumi

One who hasn’t yet been seen in the dark blue of Dundee is Burnley’s Seun Adewumi.

The 19-year-old signed for the Clarets from FAC Vienna last week before immediately being sent on loan to Dens Park.

And he was immediately part of the Austria U/21 starting line-up, leading the line for Werner Gregoritsch’s side in a key qualifier.

That’s despite this being his first call-up to this level and having just one U/19 cap to his name.

Running into the left channel, Adewumi crossed low for Simon Seidl to open the scoring before seeing a couple of efforts saved.

He was replaced on 73 minutes as Austria defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in Sarajevo to stay third in Group H, two points behind France in second.

They host group leader Slovenia next before finishing off away to the French in October.

Austria followed the Bosnia and Herzegovina win with a tough friendly away to England, losing 4-1.

Adewumi was a second half sub, coming on when the contest was already beyond the Austrians.