Dealer caught with kilo block of high purity cocaine on Dundee street

A drug trafficker was caught with a block of high purity cocaine worth £184,000 in a rucksack on a Dundee street.

Sean Myles was detained by detectives and found to have a block of the Class A drug weighing more than a kilo and bearing the letters “RH” and a thumbs up logo.

Myles,33, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine at Balbeggie Terrace and Kemnay Gardens, in Dundee, on March 17 last year.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Advocate depute Jennifer Cameron said that on the day of the seizure detectives were made aware Myles and another individual were to be involved in drug supply.

Myles was seen to meet with an unknown person before he got into a Vauxhall Astra, which travelled to Kemnay Gardens where he exited the vehicle.

The first offender was detained and the drugs were found in a rucksack he was carrying.

The block of cocaine weighed more than a kilo and was found to be 77% pure.

The prosecutor told the court that the cocaine had a potential value of pounds £184,000.

Bailed but prison expected

The judge, Lord Cublie, deferred sentence on Myles for the preparation of a background report on him.

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin said: “Unusually I would ask that bail is continued in this case while reports are prepared.”

He explained father-of-two Myles, of Balbeggie Terrace, Dundee, was the carer for his partner.

Referencing prison, he added: “Of course, I have explained to Mr Myles the inevitable outcome at the conclusion of these reports.”

The judge agreed to allow him to remain on bail ahead of sentencing on October 22 at the High Court in Glasgow.

