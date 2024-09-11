Disruption after railway line closure near Montrose

Rail passengers faced disruption after a possible track defect near Montrose.

The line was shut for more than an hour on Wednesday after the issue was discovered at Inverkeilor.

ScotRail and LNER services were disrupted with some cancelled.

A post on X by Network Rail confirmed the line reopened at around 12.30pm.

It said: “Good news from Inverkeilor – we’ve inspected the line and it’s safe to reopen. If you’re on a train in the area, it’ll be getting on the move shortly, if not already.”