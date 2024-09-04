Tony Docherty hails Jon McCracken after breaking Scotland news to Dundee goalie

Tony Docherty is backing No1 Jon McCracken to grab his Scotland chance with both hands.

The Dundee keeper earned his first senior international call-up this week, taking Robby McCrorie’s place after the Killie keeper picked up an injury.

That’s after a strong start to the season followed a successful loan spell at Dens Park last term.

Scotland face Poland at Hampden on Thursday before travelling to take on the might of Portugal on Sunday to kick off their Nations League campaign.

And McCracken is now one of the three goalkeeping options to choose from for Steve Clarke alongside his old Norwich team-mate Angus Gunn and Hearts goalie Zander Clark.

If the 24-year-old plays he would become the first serving Dundee player to play for Scotland since Gavin Rae and Lee Wilkie in 2003.

“I’m absolutely delighted for Jon,” Docherty said.

“Steve Clarke messaged on Sunday night and said he wanted to speak to him.

“I said I’d phone him first and he was over the moon when I spoke to him.

“I was buzzing for him because that was a big objective when we sat down in the summer.

“He’s got huge ambitions to get into that Scotland squad and he was only going to do that if he became a regular and is performing well at Dundee.

“It feels like a box ticked, but he realises himself that he’s only given himself an opportunity now that hopefully he can go and take.

“It has maybe come a bit quicker than expected but you need to be ready for it.

“That’s football and it’s important for him now to take it.”

‘An extra player’

McCracken is yet to taste defeat as a permanent member of the Dundee squad with the Dark Blues unbeaten in their first nine matches of this season.

The former Norwich man has played seven of those games, winning four and drawing three.

For Docherty, McCracken’s addition has given his side more than just a reliable figure between the sticks.

“He’s earned that opportunity with the way he’s been since the start of the season,” the Dundee boss added.

“He’s been excellent, he’s made good saves and he’s also so good on the ball.

“He’s so good in possession it sometimes feels as if you’ve got an extra player because you can go back to Jon and his distribution is that good.

“So from an attacking point of view, he’s given us another option.

“He’s a really popular boy in the dressing room.

“He’s got a real mentality, a real burning ambition, but added to that is his quality as a goalkeeper.

“There’s a real calmness because he’s got a confidence and that’ll take him a long way.

Loads to learn

“As a young goalkeeper there’s still loads he’s got to learn, and he accepts that and acknowledges that himself.

“But that’s part of the process. I think up to now he’d only played maybe 40 games or something.

“So he needs to build up the games, and if he’s getting recognised at this stage, then it can only be positive for him going forward.

“Trevor Carson and [goalkeeping coach] Alan Combe deserve a lot of credit as well for the way they work with him too.

“Going away to train with Scotland’s players will only help him improve further too.

“So I’ll look for Jon to be coming back even stronger having had that experience.”

Meanwhile, the venue for Dundee’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final clash at Rangers has been confirmed.

The match will take place at Ibrox as the Gers return to their home stadium following a spell at Hampden.

Kick off is 5.30pm on Saturday, September 21.