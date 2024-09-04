Tony Docherty hails Jon McCracken after breaking Scotland news to Dundee goalie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty hails Jon McCracken after breaking Scotland news to Dundee goalie

The Dens Park No 1 could become the first Dee in more than 20 years to play for the senior national team.

Jon McCracken shares a joke with former Norwich team-mate Angus Gunn in Scotland training. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS.
By George Cran

Tony Docherty is backing No1 Jon McCracken to grab his Scotland chance with both hands.

The Dundee keeper earned his first senior international call-up this week, taking Robby McCrorie’s place after the Killie keeper picked up an injury.

That’s after a strong start to the season followed a successful loan spell at Dens Park last term.

Scotland face Poland at Hampden on Thursday before travelling to take on the might of Portugal on Sunday to kick off their Nations League campaign.

And McCracken is now one of the three goalkeeping options to choose from for Steve Clarke alongside his old Norwich team-mate Angus Gunn and Hearts goalie Zander Clark.

If the 24-year-old plays he would become the first serving Dundee player to play for Scotland since Gavin Rae and Lee Wilkie in 2003.

“I’m absolutely delighted for Jon,” Docherty said.

Jon McCracken and Tony Docherty
“Steve Clarke messaged on Sunday night and said he wanted to speak to him.

“I said I’d phone him first and he was over the moon when I spoke to him.

“I was buzzing for him because that was a big objective when we sat down in the summer.

“He’s got huge ambitions to get into that Scotland squad and he was only going to do that if he became a regular and is performing well at Dundee.

“It feels like a box ticked, but he realises himself that he’s only given himself an opportunity now that hopefully he can go and take.

“It has maybe come a bit quicker than expected but you need to be ready for it.

“That’s football and it’s important for him now to take it.”

‘An extra player’

McCracken is yet to taste defeat as a permanent member of the Dundee squad with the Dark Blues unbeaten in their first nine matches of this season.

The former Norwich man has played seven of those games, winning four and drawing three.

For Docherty, McCracken’s addition has given his side more than just a reliable figure between the sticks.

“He’s earned that opportunity with the way he’s been since the start of the season,” the Dundee boss added.

Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken. Image: SNS
“He’s been excellent, he’s made good saves and he’s also so good on the ball.

“He’s so good in possession it sometimes feels as if you’ve got an extra player because you can go back to Jon and his distribution is that good.

“So from an attacking point of view, he’s given us another option.

“He’s a really popular boy in the dressing room.

“He’s got a real mentality, a real burning ambition, but added to that is his quality as a goalkeeper.

“There’s a real calmness because he’s got a confidence and that’ll take him a long way.

Loads to learn

Jon McCracken in Scotland training. Image: SNS
“As a young goalkeeper there’s still loads he’s got to learn, and he accepts that and acknowledges that himself.

“But that’s part of the process. I think up to now he’d only played maybe 40 games or something.

“So he needs to build up the games, and if he’s getting recognised at this stage, then it can only be positive for him going forward.

“Trevor Carson and [goalkeeping coach] Alan Combe deserve a lot of credit as well for the way they work with him too.

“Going away to train with Scotland’s players will only help him improve further too.

“So I’ll look for Jon to be coming back even stronger having had that experience.”

Meanwhile, the venue for Dundee’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final clash at Rangers has been confirmed.

The match will take place at Ibrox as the Gers return to their home stadium following a spell at Hampden.

Kick off is 5.30pm on Saturday, September 21.

Conversation