Dundee No 1 Jon McCracken earns maiden Scotland call-up ahead of Nations League double header

Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken has earned his first Scotland call-up.

The 24-year-old joined training with Steve Clarke’s squad on Monday ahead of a Nations League double-header against Poland and Portugal.

McCracken has played seven times since joining Dundee on a permanent deal over the summer, taking on the No 1 spot ahead of Trevor Carson.

And his performances have impressed the Scotland boss after becoming late addition to the national squad after an injury to Kilmarnock’s Robby McCrorie.

The former Norwich man spoke this summer about his international ambitions – now he has the opportunity to realise them.

At Carrow Road he would battle with Angus Gunn for the No 1 jersey and he wants to do the same at international level.

McCracken has seven U/17 caps to his name but could become the first Dundee player to turn out for Scotland since 2003 when both Lee Wilkie and Gavin Rae faced the Netherlands.

Scott Bain was called up by Gordon Strachan in 2015 and 2018 but only made his international bow after leaving the club for Celtic.