New York-style pizza takeaway planned for Dundee’s Perth Road

A New York-style pizza takeaway is being planned for Dundee’s Perth Road.

Slice N Eazy could move into the former Little Green Larder shop.

Director Stuart Mitchell says he has been looking to open a grab-and-go pizza shop for about a year.

The 34-year-old, who previously worked at the nearby Mexican restaurant, Mas, says Perth Road is the “ideal location”.

He said: “I’ve lived in the West End over the years and it is quite unique, I don’t think there is anything like it left.

“You’ve got a number of independent businesses operating on a busy street and there is a great community here.

“When this property became available, we felt it was an ideal location which could offer great footfall.”

The Little Green Larder shut earlier this year due to the challenging financial climate.

If plans to open the takeaway are approved by the council, Stuart hopes to renovate the site in about eight to 10 weeks.

The business will also be doing online deliveries.

He said: “It will be very much the traditional New York-style pizza slice.

“Customers can grab-and-go at affordable prices and we will also be offering full pizzas as well.

“Our intention would be to open seven days a week and also operate at lunchtimes.

“I’ve worked in the hospitality industry for years and always wanted to start my own thing.

“I feel this is the right opportunity to bring a slice shop to Dundee.”

According to The Courier’s retail tracker, Perth Road has one of the lowest vacancy rates of the city’s main shopping streets with just 9.5% of units lying empty.

Nearly 40% of outlets are food and drink businesses.

It comes after a former Dundee Chinese takeaway was transformed into a burger and pizza bar.

