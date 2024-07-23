New York-style pizza takeaway planned for Dundee’s Perth Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

New York-style pizza takeaway planned for Dundee’s Perth Road

Slice N Eazy could move into the former Little Green Larder shop.

By James Simpson
Slice N Eazy pizza shop could move into the former Little Green Larder unit in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock/Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A New York-style pizza takeaway is being planned for Dundee’s Perth Road.

Slice N Eazy could move into the former Little Green Larder shop.

Director Stuart Mitchell says he has been looking to open a grab-and-go pizza shop for about a year.

The 34-year-old, who previously worked at the nearby Mexican restaurant, Mas, says Perth Road is the “ideal location”.

He said: “I’ve lived in the West End over the years and it is quite unique, I don’t think there is anything like it left.

Perth Road ‘ideal location’ for new pizza takeaway Slice N Eazy

“You’ve got a number of independent businesses operating on a busy street and there is a great community here.

“When this property became available, we felt it was an ideal location which could offer great footfall.”

The Little Green Larder shut earlier this year due to the challenging financial climate.

If plans to open the takeaway are approved by the council, Stuart hopes to renovate the site in about eight to 10 weeks.

The business will also be doing online deliveries.

Perth Road in Dundee's West End as it is named best place to live in Scotland
Stuart says Perth Road is the “ideal location”. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He said: “It will be very much the traditional New York-style pizza slice.

“Customers can grab-and-go at affordable prices and we will also be offering full pizzas as well.

“Our intention would be to open seven days a week and also operate at lunchtimes.

“I’ve worked in the hospitality industry for years and always wanted to start my own thing.

“I feel this is the right opportunity to bring a slice shop to Dundee.”

Pizza slice shops are big business in New York. Image: Shutterstock

According to The Courier’s retail tracker, Perth Road has one of the lowest vacancy rates of the city’s main shopping streets with just 9.5% of units lying empty.

Nearly 40% of outlets are food and drink businesses.

It comes after a former Dundee Chinese takeaway was transformed into a burger and pizza bar.

Elsewhere in the city, The Whip Inn pub is set to close due to rising costs.

Conversation