Dundee

Dundee’s Whip Inn closing due to rising costs

The Liff Road pub will close its doors for the final time on Saturday.

By Kieran Webster
Front of The Whip Inn.
The Whip Inn, Liff Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

A well-known Dundee pub has announced it will close its doors this weekend.

The Whip Inn, on Liff Road, will trade for the last time on Saturday with rising costs and a decline in customers the reasons for the closure.

In a social media post, owner Gemma Beattie confirmed the decision was made with an “ache in our hearts”.

‘Running costs are now just beyond ridiculous’

The post said: “This Saturday, we close our doors for the final time.

“It is with a huge lump in our throats and aching in our hearts that we must say goodbye to everyone, but we cannot financially survive any longer.

“The running costs are now just beyond ridiculous.

“In the last four years, we have seen electricity prices triple, beer prices double, and water and waste rates double.

The Whip Inn owner Gemma Beattie.
Owner of The Whip Inn, Gemma Beattie, in 2019

“Our outgoings are triple what they were four years ago.

“However, the only thing that seems to be decreasing is our clientele.

“Covid is probably to blame for some of this, as is the cost of living and the fact that the new generation just doesn’t seem to go out as often.

“We have to say we have completely fallen in love with The Whip Inn. We have made so many friends and sadly said goodbye to so many others.

‘We tried every single thing possible’

“We look back fondly on a golden era of absent friends who we will raise a glass to this week.

“We promise you, we have tried every single thing possible to keep the pub running as long as we could, but unfortunately, we are one of the many small businesses that just can’t survive any longer.

“There are far too many people to thank for their efforts in keeping this magical wee place going over the last eight years.

“You know who you all are, though – so if you’re passing this week, pop in and say hello.”

The decision to close has left many customers gutted with many praising the staff.

One person wrote: “I am so sad, just a lovely pub and great bar staff.

Another added: “Sad to hear this – had some amazing times in The Whip Inn over the years.”

Elsewhere in Dundee, cocktail bar 3 Session Street went into liquidation earlier this year afer six years in business.

