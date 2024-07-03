Empty Dundee takeaway transformed into burger and pizza bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Empty Dundee takeaway transformed into burger and pizza bar

Brothers Firaz Ahmed and Adnan Majid have invested a five-figure sum in Bun & Slice.

By James Simpson
Firaz Ahmed at Bun & Slice on Alexander Street in Dundee.
Firaz Ahmed at Bun & Slice on Alexander Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

An empty Dundee takeaway has been transformed into a burger and pizza bar.

Brothers Firaz Ahmed and Adnan Majid have invested a five-figure sum to create Bun & Slice.

The restaurant is in the former Pan-Asia Chinese takeaway on Alexander Street, which had been empty for more than two years.

The pair already own Crave dessert bar next door, which opened in 2022.

Firaz says footfall at Bun & Slice has “exceeded expectations” since opening a few weeks ago.

the outside of the restaurant
New Dundee business Bun & Slice is next to Crave dessert parlour. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The counter at Bun & Slice
The serving counter. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures on show inside the restaurant showing a timeline of the restaurant's transformation.
Pictures showing a timeline of the restaurant’s transformation. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The restaurant has sit-in tables.
The restaurant has sit-in tables. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The 25-year-old said: “It’s taken six months to transform the shop but, all in, the process has taken a year-and-a-half.

“We already have an established business next door with the dessert shop.

“The footfall has exceeded our expectations so far.

Dundee diners ‘blown away’ by Bun & Slice

“Even on a random Monday, we’re getting large groups and families in.

“We knew we had a reliable customer base with the dessert shop and we’re delighted with how things have gone so far.

“Our customers have been blown away by how it’s looking.”

The transformation of the Dundee premises into Bun & Slice took six months to complete.
The transformation took six months to complete. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
burgers and loaded fries.
The menu includes burgers and loaded fries. Image: Bun & Slice
One of the burgers on offer at new Dundee eatery Bun & Slice
One of the burgers. Image: Bun & Slice

Firaz, a former Grove Academy pupil, says the goal is to “consistently serve good food at all times”.

He added: “Customers have been loving the ‘hallouminati’ burger and salt and pepper loaded fries.

“We don’t want this to be a place that opens up and you get a good meal the first time you go and it goes downhill.

“We run a tight ship and everything will be freshly prepared in-house.

“We will be ensuring that the quality is maintained for home deliveries and those dining at the restaurant.”

It comes as a new fish and chips restaurant and takeaway is set to open at Dundee Waterfront.

Conversation