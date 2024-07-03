Empty Dundee takeaway transformed into burger and pizza bar

An empty Dundee takeaway has been transformed into a burger and pizza bar.

Brothers Firaz Ahmed and Adnan Majid have invested a five-figure sum to create Bun & Slice.

The restaurant is in the former Pan-Asia Chinese takeaway on Alexander Street, which had been empty for more than two years.

The pair already own Crave dessert bar next door, which opened in 2022.

Firaz says footfall at Bun & Slice has “exceeded expectations” since opening a few weeks ago.

The 25-year-old said: “It’s taken six months to transform the shop but, all in, the process has taken a year-and-a-half.

“We already have an established business next door with the dessert shop.

“The footfall has exceeded our expectations so far.

Dundee diners ‘blown away’ by Bun & Slice

“Even on a random Monday, we’re getting large groups and families in.

“We knew we had a reliable customer base with the dessert shop and we’re delighted with how things have gone so far.

“Our customers have been blown away by how it’s looking.”

Firaz, a former Grove Academy pupil, says the goal is to “consistently serve good food at all times”.

He added: “Customers have been loving the ‘hallouminati’ burger and salt and pepper loaded fries.

“We don’t want this to be a place that opens up and you get a good meal the first time you go and it goes downhill.

“We run a tight ship and everything will be freshly prepared in-house.

“We will be ensuring that the quality is maintained for home deliveries and those dining at the restaurant.”

It comes as a new fish and chips restaurant and takeaway is set to open at Dundee Waterfront.