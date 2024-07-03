Former law student, 27, launching Dunfermline coffee shop with ‘95% gluten-free menu’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former law student, 27, launching Dunfermline coffee shop with ‘95% gluten-free menu’

Jiordia Wragg has been inspired to open the cafe by husband Nathan, who has coeliac disease.

By Ellidh Aitken
Jiordia Wragg will open Plaza Real later this month. Image: Jiordia Wragg
Jiordia Wragg will open Plaza Real later this month. Image: Jiordia Wragg

A former law student is launching a coffee shop in Dunfermline with a “95% gluten-free menu”.

Jiordia Wragg, 27, is opening Plaza Real in the former Williamson’s florist on Douglas Street.

The former Abertay University student has been inspired to open the cafe after struggling to find somewhere that her husband, Nathan – who has coeliac disease – could eat safely.

She says about 95% of the menu items will be gluten-free.

Plaza Real in Dunfermline to feature gluten-free Spanish and Mediterranean food

Jiordia told The Courier: “The name of the cafe is based on my maiden name, which is Spanish.

“The menu will be Spanish and Mediterranean-themed.

“My husband Nathan has coeliac disease and it has always been a struggle to find a place that sells gluten-free food.

“Some places use the same equipment or fryers which creates cross contamination but we will keep it all separate – with separate fridges and freezers too.

“I used to bake for family and friends and one of my family members works in the NHS – she would take the food I gave her for other nurses and they wouldn’t even realise it was gluten-free.

Work is ongoing to open Plaza Real on Douglas Street. Image: Jiordia Wragg

“I am getting quite a lot of feedback on Facebook and does seem like it is something not a lot of places offer.

“People don’t choose to have coeliac disease.

“I have worked in places where people made comments about it being a trend or a choice.

“Eventually we are planning to expand into Edinburgh and there, I will have a full kitchen.

“Then I want to offer food from the Philippines, where I was born.”

Former Abertay law student says opening cafe was ‘always at the back of my mind’

Jiordia, who grew up in Kirkcaldy but now lives in Dunfermline, has worked in hospitality since she was 16.

She met Nathan while she lived in Nottingham, where she worked as a barista at Starbucks.

She returned to Scotland in 2018 and had been studying law in Dundee before deciding that she wanted to run her own business.

She said: “It has always been at the back of my mind to do something like this.

“When I was studying law in Dundee, it was one of those things where I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do with it.

“I got my paralegal qualifications from college but was just in my first year of uni.

“Law was more of a hobby to me, something I was interested in.”

Jiordia hopes to open the cafe on July 17. Image: Jiordia Wragg

Jiordia hopes to open Plaza Real on July 17 after completing work to turn the space into a cafe.

She will be working with family and friends to start with before employing staff in the future.

Items on the menu will be home-made including toasties, bagels, pastries, cakes and traybakes.

Elsewhere in the city, Bank of Scotland has announced it is closing a branch in Dunfermline.

Drivers are also being warned about the next phase of major roadworks at Bothwell Gardens roundabout.

