Dunfermline drivers warned road will shut in next phase of controversial roadworks

Dunfermline drivers are being warned a road will shut when the second phase of controversial roadworks gets under way.

Woodmill Street will be closed to through traffic as part of the next stage of the project at Bothwell Gardens roundabout.

Although access to Woodmill Street and the car park will be maintained, traffic will not be able to access the roundabout from that side.

A diversion will be put in place.

However, the four-way temporary traffic lights will be reduced to three-way.

The restrictions will be introduced on Sunday ahead of the work starting on Monday.

The latest phase is expected to take three weeks.

The roadworks have caused long tailbacks at times, while the council apologised after the project got under way a day earlier than planned last month.

Mark Dewar, service manager for roads and lighting contracts at Fife Council, said: “We thank Dunfermline’s road users for their continued patience and co-operation as we carry out these essential upgrades.

“We are working hard getting Dunfermline ready for developments happening in and around the city over the next few years.”

Apology over Bothwell Gardens roundabout delays after all lights turned red

The council has also apologised for hold-ups on Tuesday.

Mr Dewar added: “We’re sorry for the disruption on Tuesday afternoon when all lights were red – this was to allow safe working in an area that extended just beyond the working zone.

“This was a one-time incident and all works will remain within the traffic-managed area.

“We’re continuing to work with the contractor to minimise delays, where we can.

“If possible, we ask people to consider alternative routes and to give themselves extra time for their journeys.”