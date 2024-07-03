Dunfermline drivers warned road will shut in next phase of controversial roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Dunfermline drivers warned road will shut in next phase of controversial roadworks

The Bothwell Gardens roundabout project has caused long tailbacks.

By Ben MacDonald
Roadworks on Bothwell Gardens roundabout will recommence
The next phase of roadworks on the Bothwell Gardens roundabout is set to begin. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Dunfermline drivers are being warned a road will shut when the second phase of controversial roadworks gets under way.

Woodmill Street will be closed to through traffic as part of the next stage of the project at Bothwell Gardens roundabout.

Although access to Woodmill Street and the car park will be maintained, traffic will not be able to access the roundabout from that side.

A diversion will be put in place.

However, the four-way temporary traffic lights will be reduced to three-way.

The restrictions will be introduced on Sunday ahead of the work starting on Monday.

The latest phase is expected to take three weeks.

There will be no access to the roundabout from Woodmill Street. Image: Google Maps

The roadworks have caused long tailbacks at times, while the council apologised after the project got under way a day earlier than planned last month.

Mark Dewar, service manager for roads and lighting contracts at Fife Council, said: “We thank Dunfermline’s road users for their continued patience and co-operation as we carry out these essential upgrades.

“We are working hard getting Dunfermline ready for developments happening in and around the city over the next few years.”

Apology over Bothwell Gardens roundabout delays after all lights turned red

The council has also apologised for hold-ups on Tuesday.

Mr Dewar added: “We’re sorry for the disruption on Tuesday afternoon when all lights were red – this was to allow safe working in an area that extended just beyond the working zone.

“This was a one-time incident and all works will remain within the traffic-managed area.

“We’re continuing to work with the contractor to minimise delays, where we can.

“If possible, we ask people to consider alternative routes and to give themselves extra time for their journeys.”

