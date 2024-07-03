Former Dens Park favourite Dusan Vrto on his love for Dundee ahead of clash with his other old side Banik Ostrava

Wednesday’s friendly clash in Poland will be a special one for one former Dundee and Banik Ostrava defender.

Dusan Vrto played for both clubs with distinction – making 183 appearances for the Czechs across three spells and 142 for the Scots between 1992 and 1996.

He would also earn two international caps for Slovakia while playing for the Dark Blues.

And he has revealed that as soon as he heard his two former sides were facing each other, he wasted no time in making the 300 mile trip from Ostrava.

Vrto arrived at Dundee’s training base on Tuesday and met with manager Tony Docherty.

“When I first heard Dundee would be in this area, it is about 300 miles from my home in Ostrava, and Banik Ostrava is here as well so I said I must be here,” he told DeeTV.

“I had a very nice four years in Dundee, especially my first home game against Rangers where we beat them 4-3. It was fantastic.

“We also had a fantastic game in the cup final against Aberdeen, unfortunately we lost 2-0, but the fans were fantastic.

“The stadium was full and it was a fantastic memory for me.

“I loved my time in Dundee so much.”

He added: “I am in contact with Paul Mathers and he gave me the number for Tony Docherty, I was very pleased to meet him.

“I’m still in contact with Ray Farningham, Stevie Campbell, Shaggy [Stephen Frail] and lots of other guys.”

How did move come about?

Vrto was unknown when he arrived at Dens Park in 1992, signed by Simon Stainrod during his season as player-manager.

He would then go on to play under Jim Duffy after Stainrod’s departure.

And Vrto explained how his move to Dundee came about.

“We had a training camp in Ireland with Banik Ostrava and then in Scotland and we played Falkirk and won 3-1,” he revealed

“I played central defender against Simon Stainrod and then he became manager of Dundee.

“He was looking for a central defender and he called Banik to see if I can come to Dundee.

“They said yes so I came to Dundee like this.”

