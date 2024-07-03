Former Dens Park favourite Dusan Vrto on his love for Dundee ahead of clash with his other old side Banik Ostrava

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dens Park favourite Dusan Vrto on his love for Dundee ahead of clash with his other old side Banik Ostrava

The ex-Dee met up with his old side at the Polish training camp on Tuesday.

Dusan Vrto met Dundee boss Tony Docherty in Poland. Image: David Young
By George Cran

Wednesday’s friendly clash in Poland will be a special one for one former Dundee and Banik Ostrava defender.

Dusan Vrto played for both clubs with distinction – making 183 appearances for the Czechs across three spells and 142 for the Scots between 1992 and 1996.

He would also earn two international caps for Slovakia while playing for the Dark Blues.

And he has revealed that as soon as he heard his two former sides were facing each other, he wasted no time in making the 300 mile trip from Ostrava.

Vrto arrived at Dundee’s training base on Tuesday and met with manager Tony Docherty.

Former Dundee favourite Dusan Vrto was at the Hotel Remes in Opalenica to watch Dundee train. Image: David Young
“When I first heard Dundee would be in this area, it is about 300 miles from my home in Ostrava, and Banik Ostrava is here as well so I said I must be here,” he told DeeTV.

“I had a very nice four years in Dundee, especially my first home game against Rangers where we beat them 4-3. It was fantastic.

“We also had a fantastic game in the cup final against Aberdeen, unfortunately we lost 2-0, but the fans were fantastic.

“The stadium was full and it was a fantastic memory for me.

“I loved my time in Dundee so much.”

He added: “I am in contact with Paul Mathers and he gave me the number for Tony Docherty, I was very pleased to meet him.

“I’m still in contact with Ray Farningham, Stevie Campbell, Shaggy [Stephen Frail] and lots of other guys.”

How did move come about?

Vrto was unknown when he arrived at Dens Park in 1992, signed by Simon Stainrod during his season as player-manager.

He would then go on to play under Jim Duffy after Stainrod’s departure.

Dusan Vrto in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
And Vrto explained how his move to Dundee came about.

“We had a training camp in Ireland with Banik Ostrava and then in Scotland and we played Falkirk and won 3-1,” he revealed

“I played central defender against Simon Stainrod and then he became manager of Dundee.

“He was looking for a central defender and he called Banik to see if I can come to Dundee.

“They said yes so I came to Dundee like this.”

The Dark Blues take on Czech outfit Banik Ostrava this evening at 5pm (UK time). Here are details for how to watch for FREE.

