Dundee v Banik Ostrava preview: How to watch the action live for FREE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee v Banik Ostrava preview: How to watch the action live for FREE

The Dark Blues are in Poland for a pre-season training camp.

By George Cran
Dundee players are being put through their paces in Poland. Image: David Young
Dundee players are being put through their paces in Poland. Image: David Young

Dundee kick off the action on their pre-season camp in Poland this evening with a clash against Czech outfit Banik Ostrava.

The two sides are training side-by-side at the Hotel Remes facility, around 50km west of the city of Poznan.

The Dark Blues are preparing for the start of their 2024/25 campaign at Bonnyrigg Rose in the League Cup on July 13 before league action begins with a bang in a derby at Tannadice a few weeks later.

The Baniczek, meanwhile, start their campaign a week later than the Dee as they travel to Prague side Bohemians.

Tony Docherty gets his message across ahead of Dundee's clash with Banik Ostrava. Image: David Young
Tony Docherty gets his message across ahead of Dundee’s clash with Banik Ostrava. Image: David Young

Last season saw Banik Ostrava finish fourth in the Czech top flight to secure a place in the UEFA Conference League for the season to come.

In the second qualifying round they will play the winners of JK Tallinna Kalev and FC Urartu of Estonia and Armenia respectively.

The Czechs have played three friendlies already, having drawn with Czech second-tier side Lisen before losing on penalties, drawing 1-1 with Slovakians MSK Zilina and losing to Polish side Pogon Szczecin 2-1 on Saturday.

Doubling up

Remarkably they have decided to play two 90 minute matches on the same day in Opalenica with the Dundee clash the second of the two.

Dundee celebrate Max Anderson's (right) goal as they went 3-0 up at Arbroath. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee won their first pre-season friendly at Arbroath – today they face Banik Ostrava in their second. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Banik Ostrava will face Lech Poznan – the Dee’s opponents this Saturday – at 3pm (UK time) before taking on Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues at 5pm (UK time).

The Dundee clash takes place at Stadion MKS Promień, the arena within the Hotel Remes complex.

“We have something a little different waiting for us again, an interesting confrontation. But it’s still preparation. We have two 90-minute matches, so the players will get a larger portion of minutes, which is also the intention of the double-match,” said coach Pavel Hapal.

It is free entry for fans who have made the trip to Poland. For those back home, the match will be streamed live on YouTube.

Dundee will broadcast the game live on their channel. You can tune in HERE.

The game will also be on Banik Ostrava’s YouTube channel HERE.

More from Dundee FC

Dusan Vrto met Dundee boss Tony Docherty in Poland. Image: David Young
Former Dens Park favourite Dusan Vrto on his love for Dundee ahead of clash…
Brothers in sport - ex-Formula One driver Paul Di Resta and Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken.
Dundee No1 Jon McCracken reveals family inspiration in ex-F1 star brother
Dundee's on-loan defender Ricki Lamie. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Second scrapped Dundee and Ricki Lamie deal looks odd - but will…
Ethan Bristow won League Two with Stockport last season. Image: Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee closing in on the signing of international defender Ethan Bristow
Clark Robertson warms up ahead of his first Dundee appearance.
Clark Robertson: From kid with 'huge promise' to leadership role at Dundee
2
Dundee defender Ricki Lamie in control against Ross County. Image: SNS
Ricki Lamie signs for Premiership rivals following Dundee axe
3
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee pre-season positives in Poland explained as Tony Docherty reveals reward for players
Dundee's Scott Tiffoney in action at Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: 'Fitter and stronger' Scott Tiffoney eager to build on debut Dundee season
Diego Pineda
EXCLUSIVE: Mexican striker Diego Pineda set for Dundee exit
2
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on the touchline at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Arbroath win as he provides injury update on…

Conversation