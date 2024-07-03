Dundee v Banik Ostrava preview: How to watch the action live for FREE

Dundee kick off the action on their pre-season camp in Poland this evening with a clash against Czech outfit Banik Ostrava.

The two sides are training side-by-side at the Hotel Remes facility, around 50km west of the city of Poznan.

The Dark Blues are preparing for the start of their 2024/25 campaign at Bonnyrigg Rose in the League Cup on July 13 before league action begins with a bang in a derby at Tannadice a few weeks later.

The Baniczek, meanwhile, start their campaign a week later than the Dee as they travel to Prague side Bohemians.

Last season saw Banik Ostrava finish fourth in the Czech top flight to secure a place in the UEFA Conference League for the season to come.

In the second qualifying round they will play the winners of JK Tallinna Kalev and FC Urartu of Estonia and Armenia respectively.

The Czechs have played three friendlies already, having drawn with Czech second-tier side Lisen before losing on penalties, drawing 1-1 with Slovakians MSK Zilina and losing to Polish side Pogon Szczecin 2-1 on Saturday.

Doubling up

Remarkably they have decided to play two 90 minute matches on the same day in Opalenica with the Dundee clash the second of the two.

Banik Ostrava will face Lech Poznan – the Dee’s opponents this Saturday – at 3pm (UK time) before taking on Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues at 5pm (UK time).

The Dundee clash takes place at Stadion MKS Promień, the arena within the Hotel Remes complex.

“We have something a little different waiting for us again, an interesting confrontation. But it’s still preparation. We have two 90-minute matches, so the players will get a larger portion of minutes, which is also the intention of the double-match,” said coach Pavel Hapal.

It is free entry for fans who have made the trip to Poland. For those back home, the match will be streamed live on YouTube.

Dundee will broadcast the game live on their channel. You can tune in HERE.

The game will also be on Banik Ostrava’s YouTube channel HERE.