Dundee pre-season positives in Poland explained as Tony Docherty reveals reward for players

Dundee will make the most of “top-drawer” training facilities in their pre-season trip to Poland says manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues jetted to the Continent today to kick off a week’s hard graft near the city of Poznan.

There they will take on Czech side Banik Ostrava on Wednesday and then Lech Poznan on Saturday before returning to Scotland.

The club could have continued their usual pre-season preparations back at home. However, Tony Docherty has specific reasons for taking the squad away to the facilities at Hotel Remes.

“It’s important to have your squad together. We are going to fantastic facilities, the Portuguese national team used the facility at Euro 2012,” Docherty explained.

“So if you look at what we are going to, it is top drawer.

“Last week was about fitness work, this week is about rewarding the players for all their efforts by staying in good facilities.

“We have two good games but the most important thing is the bonding between the players.

“We are away for a week and they’ll be living in each other’s pockets and that is where you get that real camaraderie.

“That’s very much what I am looking forward to.”

‘See where we are’

Dundee face Czech side Banik Ostrava, who are also in the area preparing for the new campaign where they will play in the UEFA Conference League, on Wednesday.

Then local side Lech Poznan, eight time Polish champions, at the weekend.

“They will be really challenging so that’s good. You want to see where we are,” Docherty added.

“Players’ minutes will increase as we go and it is a process to make sure we are ready for Bonnyrigg Rose on July 13.”

Last year

Last summer saw Docherty’s Dundee in the very early stages of construction head for Ireland in pre-season.

A couple of weeks later they would be winning his first match in charge at Bonnyrigg Rose in the League Cup – a fixture that will be repeated in under a fortnight.

“It helped massively,” Docherty added.

“It helped the players bond.

“And the squad is in much healthier place in terms of first-team players. Last year we took a lot of kids because the recruitment was still an ongoing process.

“Now I am in a much healthier state. We have a strong squad that will see us through the season.”