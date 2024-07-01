Dundee pre-season positives in Poland explained as Tony Docherty reveals reward for players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee pre-season positives in Poland explained as Tony Docherty reveals reward for players

The Dark Blues are in Poznan for the next week.

By George Cran
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.

Dundee will make the most of “top-drawer” training facilities in their pre-season trip to Poland says manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues jetted to the Continent today to kick off a week’s hard graft near the city of Poznan.

There they will take on Czech side Banik Ostrava on Wednesday and then Lech Poznan on Saturday before returning to Scotland.

The club could have continued their usual pre-season preparations back at home. However, Tony Docherty has specific reasons for taking the squad away to the facilities at Hotel Remes.

“It’s important to have your squad together. We are going to fantastic facilities, the Portuguese national team used the facility at Euro 2012,” Docherty explained.

Hotel Remes Sport and Spa - Dundee's pre-season training complex in Poznan, Poland.
Hotel Remes Sport and Spa – Dundee’s pre-season training complex in Poznan, Poland.

“So if you look at what we are going to, it is top drawer.

“Last week was about fitness work, this week is about rewarding the players for all their efforts by staying in good facilities.

“We have two good games but the most important thing is the bonding between the players.

“We are away for a week and they’ll be living in each other’s pockets and that is where you get that real camaraderie.

“That’s very much what I am looking forward to.”

‘See where we are’

Dundee face Czech side Banik Ostrava, who are also in the area preparing for the new campaign where they will play in the UEFA Conference League, on Wednesday.

Dundee celebrate Max Anderson's (right) goal as they went 3-0 up at Arbroath. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee kicked off their pre-season with a win at Arbroath on Saturday. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Then local side Lech Poznan, eight time Polish champions, at the weekend.

“They will be really challenging so that’s good. You want to see where we are,” Docherty added.

“Players’ minutes will increase as we go and it is a process to make sure we are ready for Bonnyrigg Rose on July 13.”

Last year

Last summer saw Docherty’s Dundee in the very early stages of construction head for Ireland in pre-season.

Dundee celebrate Zach Robinson's opening goal. Image: David Young.
Dundee celebrate Zach Robinson’s opening goal in their pre-season trip in 2023. Image: David Young.

A couple of weeks later they would be winning his first match in charge at Bonnyrigg Rose in the League Cup – a fixture that will be repeated in under a fortnight.

“It helped massively,” Docherty added.

“It helped the players bond.

“And the squad is in much healthier place in terms of first-team players. Last year we took a lot of kids because the recruitment was still an ongoing process.

“Now I am in a much healthier state. We have a strong squad that will see us through the season.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee defender Ricki Lamie in control against Ross County. Image: SNS
Ricki Lamie signs for Premiership rivals following Dundee axe
Dundee's Scott Tiffoney in action at Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: 'Fitter and stronger' Scott Tiffoney eager to build on debut Dundee season
Diego Pineda
EXCLUSIVE: Mexican striker Diego Pineda set for Dundee exit
2
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on the touchline at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Arbroath win as he provides injury update on…
Scott Tiffoney takes the congratulations from his Dundee team-mates at Arbroath. Image: SNS
3 Dundee talking points: How did new boys get on in friendly win at…
Dundee keeper Jon McCracken (left) has Scotland No 1 - and former Norwich team-mate - Angus Gunn in his sights. Images: SNS
Jon McCracken confirms he is at Dundee to challenge ex-Norwich team-mate Angus Gunn for…
Ricki Lamie
Dundee confirm Ricki Lamie exit as pre-contract deal is ripped up for 2ND time
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right) will go head-to-head on the opening weekend of the Premiership season. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Opening weekend Dundee derby will show which summer signings can walk their…
7
Billy Kirkwood has joined Dundee as head of recruitment. Image: SNS
Dundee add Dundee United legend Billy Kirkwood as recruitment chief in backroom shake-up
3
Tony Docherty and Jim Goodwin will go head to head in August. Images: SNS.
Dundee 'buzzing' for opening day derby says Tony Docherty as discusses 'huge compliment' from…
8

Conversation