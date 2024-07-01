Josh Rae reveals Dimitar Mitov pep talk helped seal summer St Johnstone switch

Josh Rae revealed a vote of confidence from Dimitar Mitov has bolstered his belief that he can replace St Johnstone’s star man of last season.

Rae, 23, made his Saints debut for an hour on Friday night in the 6-1 friendly win at Nairn County.

Manager Craig Levein continued to assess his goalkeeping provision on Saturday.

He handed Ross Sinclair a comeback after a year out with a broken elbow, then Craig Hepburn featured for another 30 minutes against Huntly.

Rae has been tipped for the top job but concedes that filling the void left by Mitov’s exit to Aberdeen is an onerous task.

Yet praise and advice from the Bulgarian international himself has already been a source of considerable encouragement.

Rae caught the eye of Mitov, particularly in building Airdrie play from the back, when Rhys McCabe’s Diamonds defeated St Johnstone 1-0 in January.

Rae explained: “Dimitar is good friends with Nikolay Todorov, my friend and teammate from Airdrie.

“He spoke to Todi after he played us in the Scottish Cup and said that I was amazing and a joy to watch with the ball at my feet.

“So that was a big boost to me; he couldn’t have said anything nicer. I’ve actually spoken to him a few times.

“As the move to St Johnstone was about to get done, he couldn’t have recommended it to me any more than he did.

“He was really encouraging to me. There was a high chance that he would be leaving so I just saw it as a good opportunity to come in and try and impress.

“But as soon as I heard St Johnstone were interested in me anyway, I wanted it done regardless. I was all set on coming here.

“Dimitar came back into the club last week, too, and I had a little chat with him.”

Mitov was former boss Steven MacLean’s first signing of last summer and proved a stunning acquisition.

The 27-year-old’s performances – and leadership qualities – were pivotal in helping Saints stay up under Craig Levein.

Mitov unsurprisingly scooped a succession of player of the year honours in Perth and his form was recognised throughout the league.

Aberdeen were swift to secure his signature, a switch that came as little shock to his big admirer Rae.

Rae ‘inspired’ by chance to replace Mitov

The former Queen Of The South man noted: “Dimitar did amazing work for St Johnstone and he deserved the move. These are big shoes to fill, but I will try my best.

“I wish him all the best at Aberdeen. Obviously I watched him last season in the games when he was on the TV.

“He hardly put a foot wrong and his entire game impressed me as a goalkeeper. But I’m not daunted by that; I’m inspired by it.

“St Johnstone, to me, have a recent history of having good goalkeepers. So to be brought in by the club and hopefully get the chance to try and put myself in that category would be amazing.”