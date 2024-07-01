Josh Rae reveals Dimitar Mitov pep talk helped seal summer St Johnstone switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Josh Rae reveals Dimitar Mitov pep talk helped seal summer St Johnstone switch

The new Perth keeper was given a glowing report about the club by his then Aberdeen-bound predecessor.

New St Johnstone keeper Josh Rae (left) was complimented by ex-Perth stopper Dimitar Mitov after Saints played Airdrie in last season's Scottish Cup. Images: PPA/SNS
By Fraser Mackie

Josh Rae revealed a vote of confidence from Dimitar Mitov has bolstered his belief that he can replace St Johnstone’s star man of last season.

Rae, 23, made his Saints debut for an hour on Friday night in the 6-1 friendly win at Nairn County.

Manager Craig Levein continued to assess his goalkeeping provision on Saturday.

He handed Ross Sinclair a comeback after a year out with a broken elbow, then Craig Hepburn featured for another 30 minutes against Huntly.

Rae has been tipped for the top job but concedes that filling the void left by Mitov’s exit to Aberdeen is an onerous task.

Yet praise and advice from the Bulgarian international himself has already been a source of considerable encouragement.

New St Johnstone goalkeeper, Josh Rae.
New St Johnstone goalkeeper, Josh Rae, in action for Airdrie. Image: SNS

Rae caught the eye of Mitov, particularly in building Airdrie play from the back, when Rhys McCabe’s Diamonds defeated St Johnstone 1-0 in January.

Rae explained: “Dimitar is good friends with Nikolay Todorov, my friend and teammate from Airdrie.

“He spoke to Todi after he played us in the Scottish Cup and said that I was amazing and a joy to watch with the ball at my feet.

“So that was a big boost to me; he couldn’t have said anything nicer. I’ve actually spoken to him a few times.

“As the move to St Johnstone was about to get done, he couldn’t have recommended it to me any more than he did.

“He was really encouraging to me. There was a high chance that he would be leaving so I just saw it as a good opportunity to come in and try and impress.

“But as soon as I heard St Johnstone were interested in me anyway, I wanted it done regardless. I was all set on coming here.

Dimitar Mitov is looking forward to a new era at St Johnstone.
Dimitar Mitov played a key role in keeping St Johnstone in the Premiership last season. Image: Shutterstock

“Dimitar came back into the club last week, too, and I had a little chat with him.”

Mitov was former boss Steven MacLean’s first signing of last summer and proved a stunning acquisition.

The 27-year-old’s performances – and leadership qualities – were pivotal in helping Saints stay up under Craig Levein.

Mitov unsurprisingly scooped a succession of player of the year honours in Perth and his form was recognised throughout the league.

Aberdeen were swift to secure his signature, a switch that came as little shock to his big admirer Rae.

Rae ‘inspired’ by chance to replace Mitov

The former Queen Of The South man noted: “Dimitar did amazing work for St Johnstone and he deserved the move. These are big shoes to fill, but I will try my best.

“I wish him all the best at Aberdeen. Obviously I watched him last season in the games when he was on the TV.

“He hardly put a foot wrong and his entire game impressed me as a goalkeeper. But I’m not daunted by that; I’m inspired by it.

“St Johnstone, to me, have a recent history of having good goalkeepers. So to be brought in by the club and hopefully get the chance to try and put myself in that category would be amazing.”

Conversation