Dimitar Mitov reveals instruction to agent over Aberdeen interest as Dons complete swoop for St Johnstone goalkeeper

Dimitar Mitov told his agent to “get it done” when he learned Aberdeen wanted to sign him from St Johnstone.

Mitov has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Pittodrie after the Dons met the release cause in his Saints contract.

The Perth club will recoup a six-figure fee for the Bulgarian internationalist, who played a huge role in their battle for Premiership safety last season.

Now the 27-year-old can’t wait to play in front of Aberdeen fans.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be here”, said the ex-Saints star.

“As soon as heard there was interest from Aberdeen I called my agent and said get it done.

“The club has a huge history, there are lots of good people here and when we played against Aberdeen I loved the atmosphere the fans created.

“I feel I did well last season. Being consistent is always difficult as a goalkeeper, but I worked hard and this is another opportunity for me to improve my game and make the step up.”

Mitov landed Saints’ player of the year award last season, with his superb final day penalty save at Motherwell helping the club secure their top flight status.

McDiarmid Park manager Craig Levein has already signed Airdrie goalkeeper Josh Rae this summer on a two-year deal, but he is also likely to target an experienced stopper off the back of fan favourite Mitov’s departure.

Levein hailed the departed Bulgarian, saying: “Dimi was a top performer for us and that was reflected in the number of trophies he received at our end of season awards night.

“His performances played a key role in helping us secure our place in the Premiership and I’d like to wish him all the very best moving forward.”

Saints chief executive Stan Harris added: “Dimitar’s performances throughout the 2023/24 campaign were of a consistently high level.

“Those performances were always likely to gain attention from elsewhere and, when Aberdeen showed their interest, Dimitar decided he wanted to move on.

“We thank him for his professionalism on and off the field of play during his time at the club and wish him well for the future.”