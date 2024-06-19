Dimitar Mitov reveals instruction to agent over Aberdeen interest as Dons complete swoop for St Johnstone goalkeeper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Dimitar Mitov reveals instruction to agent over Aberdeen interest as Dons complete swoop for St Johnstone goalkeeper

The Bulgarian internationalist has signed a three-year contract at Pittodrie, with the option of a fourth.

By Sean Hamilton
Dimitar Mitov.
Former St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov. Image: SNS.

Dimitar Mitov told his agent to “get it done” when he learned Aberdeen wanted to sign him from St Johnstone.

Mitov has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Pittodrie after the Dons met the release cause in his Saints contract.

The Perth club will recoup a six-figure fee for the Bulgarian internationalist, who played a huge role in their battle for Premiership safety last season.

Now the 27-year-old can’t wait to play in front of Aberdeen fans.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be here”, said the ex-Saints star.

The St Johnstone players celebrate Dimitar Mitov's penalty save.
St Johnstone players celebrate Dimitar Mitov’s season-defining penalty save at Fir Park. Image: Shutterstock

“As soon as heard there was interest from Aberdeen I called my agent and said get it done.

“The club has a huge history, there are lots of good people here and when we played against Aberdeen I loved the atmosphere the fans created.

“I feel I did well last season. Being consistent is always difficult as a goalkeeper, but I worked hard and this is another opportunity for me to improve my game and make the step up.”

Mitov landed Saints’ player of the year award last season, with his superb final day penalty save at Motherwell helping the club secure their top flight status.

McDiarmid Park manager Craig Levein has already signed Airdrie goalkeeper Josh Rae this summer on a two-year deal, but he is also likely to target an experienced stopper off the back of fan favourite Mitov’s departure.

Craig Levein and Dimitar Mitov at full-time.
Craig Levein and Dimitar Mitov in mutually appreciative mode last season. Image: SNS

Levein hailed the departed Bulgarian, saying: “Dimi was a top performer for us and that was reflected in the number of trophies he received at our end of season awards night.

“His performances played a key role in helping us secure our place in the Premiership and I’d like to wish him all the very best moving forward.”

Saints chief executive Stan Harris added: “Dimitar’s performances throughout the 2023/24 campaign were of a consistently high level.

“Those performances were always likely to gain attention from elsewhere and, when Aberdeen showed their interest, Dimitar decided he wanted to move on.

“We thank him for his professionalism on and off the field of play during his time at the club and wish him well for the future.”

More from St Johnstone FC

(Left to right) St Johnstone starlets Bayley Klimionek, Joe Ellison, Scott Bright, Jackson Mylchreest, Benn McCrystal and Adam McMillan. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
6 St Johnstone starlets sign new contracts as academy chief urges U/18 title-winners to…
Sam McLelland is focused on starring for St Johnstone after returning from a successful loan spell with Dundee United. Images: SNS
Sam McClelland reveals personal goal for new season as St Johnstone star admits he…
Dimitar Mitov is looking forward to a new era at St Johnstone.
St Johnstone set to cash in on Dimitar Mitov as Aberdeen meet keeper's release…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein faces a big summer ahead of a crucial season. Image: SNS
St Johnstone pre-season in focus: Return date, friendlies, signings and ownership
(L to R) Arran Brookfield, Brodie Dair and Murray Binnie have signed professional deals with St Johnstone. Image: PPA
'I'll keep pushing': How 3 St Johnstone U/18 title-winners reacted to signing first professional…
Uche Ikpeazu (left) and Sam McClelland (right) will be new options for Craig Levein but it looks like Liam Gordon is leaving St Johnstone.
St Johnstone squad assessed: As Perth club return for pre-season where does Craig Levein…
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein is tracking centre-back, Aaron Essel.
St Johnstone tracking Ghana centre-back Aaron Essel
Fran Franczak.
St Johnstone star Fran Franczak ready to take Perth career to next level
St Johnstone bus fire.
St Johnstone fans get £100k payout after supporters' bus fire
St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler.
St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler ready to hit the ground running in pre-season

Conversation