Prizewinning Perthshire police officer groped women on awards bash dancefloor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Prizewinning Perthshire police officer groped women on awards bash dancefloor

David Jones was found guilty of assaulting four women minutes after being awarded for heroism.

By Connor Gordon
Glasgow Sheriff Court
Jones appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

A police officer from Perthshire sexually assaulted four women on the night he was hailed a hero.

David Jones groped his shocked victims while dancing to an ABBA tribute band at the Scottish First Aid awards bash at Glasgow’s Radisson Blu hotel on March 31 2023.

The married 36-year-old constable – based in Auchterarder – and three colleagues had earlier been recognised for what was described as “heroic acts of bravery”.

They had to deal with a knife-wielding man while responding to reports of a gas leak in Edinburgh.

Jones and his fellow officers collected the Chairperson’s Award at the event.

However, his six-and-a-half year career faces ruin after he was found guilty following a trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court..

Sheriff Andrew McIntyre said: “The incidents were linked in character, circumstance and time of the commission of the conduct systematically pursued by you.

“The witnesses told the truth in their account of your conduct.

“I reject that they were lying or mistaken.

“I have scarcely seen more credible witnesses and I found them persuasive, compelling and each corroborated one another.”

He was found not guilty of a further three sexual assaults

‘Grinded on’ and grabbed woman

The trial heard how revellers partied to an ABBA tribute act and a DJ after awards were handed out.

A 23-year-old student told the court Jones kept trying to dance with her.

“I brushed it off but he kept following me as if he was thirsty for my attention.

“At first he grinded on me which made me feel uncomfortable.”

The woman claimed Jones then followed her, grabbed her by the hand and spun her around.

She said he tried to grab her breast over her clothes and then put his hand under her dress.

Prosecutor Abbas Ali asked her how it made her feel and the woman replied, “dirty”.

She told the trial she suffers from PTSD.

Further victims

A 30-year-old said she had been on the dancefloor with colleagues and: “I felt a distinctive bump on my back then a grab on my bum.”

The woman described it as a “grope” and a “squeeze”.

Another target, a 23 year-old, told of an “uncomfortable interaction” with a stranger who groped her breast.

She said: “I told him to get away from me.”

The man remained “lingering” near her group before pawing at her sister.

The sibling, 21, said she was “grabbed more vigorously”, leaving her “uncomfortable and intimidated”.

She said: “I was disappointed someone would do that at an event where we were there to enjoy as volunteers from charity.”

Bouncer removed ‘predatory’ Jones

Other witnesses said Jones smacked her on the bottom, put his hand around her shoulder and down to her waist and bum, respectively.

Another said he was  “quite predatory” on the dancefloor and tried to grab her waist.

Security guard Evan Alexander, 28, told the court he ejected “intoxicated” Jones after being spotted encroaching the personal space of others.

Jones stated in his evidence that he “potentially” came into physical contact with the women on the dancefloor but would have stopped dancing with them had they refused.

Jones insisted he “did not know why” he had been removed at the end of the evening.

He accepted he may have apologised to the one of the women but said they were “mistaken by thinking it was something it was not”.

Jones was put on the sex offenders register, bailed and will be sentenced next month.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Accident accused appears
Delan Howard, Drummonds, Niall Vernon
Fife hotel boss given unpaid work after death of guest
Lady Dorrian has been Lord Justice Clerk since April 2016 (PA)
Lord Justice Clerk Lady Dorrian to retire next year
Matthew Measor, Links Park
Football ban for drunken fan who assaulted steward in Montrose
Perth Sheriff Court
Sheriff 'perplexed' by decision to prosecute 'exploited' woman after £7.5k heroin find on A90…
Alicia Harper Euromillions winner
Angus EuroMillions winner admits domestic assault
Scene of A9 crash on Hogmanay.
Dundee nursing assistant stole cash from stricken car crash victim, 85, in Ninewells
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Topless and bloodied
Glasgow High Court
Remorseless abuser began campaign of terror across Stirlingshire when he was just 13
Primark bus stops on Nethergate.
Thug attacked stranger in Dundee city centre before biting police officer