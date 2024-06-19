Wednesday court round-up — Accident accused appears

A man has appeared in court accused of knocking down a pedestrian in Forfar.

Dimitros Tsokaropolus faces allegations he injured Sheena Russell by driving carelessly on Castle Street on November 7 last year.

The 58-year-old, of Mount Feredith, Forfar, is accused of driving a Honda Jazz without due care or attention and failing to maintain adequate observations.

It is alleged he collided with Ms Russell because he did not retain proper control of his vehicle.

Tsokaropolus denied the charge when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Hotel death sentencing

A Fife hotel owner blamed for the death of a vulnerable guest in a dark stairwell has been sentenced to unpaid work as a direct alternative to prison. Niall Vernon, from Norwich, died at Drummonds, Markinch on November 20 2019 after falling. Hotel owner Declan Howard pled guilty to breaching the Health and Safety Act between September 19 and November 20 2019, causing Mr Vernon’s death.

Knife threat

A Ballingry woman brandished a kitchen knife at her ex partner then, when police arrived, she threatened to stab him.

Kelly Boyle, 38, of Martin Crescent, appeared from custody at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at her home on June 16 this year.

Prosecutor Lauren Pennycook told the court the man was charging his phone and Boyle began shouting and screaming at him.

She said Boyle then brandished a knife with a six-inch blade.

The fiscal said: “He then told her to phone the police if she wanted him to leave, as his phone was still charging”.

Boyle called the police, who arrived to find her still clutching the knife.

The fiscal said: “Officers spoke briefly to her. She has then stated ‘get him out or I’m going to f***ing stab him'”.

Police requested she drop the knife, which she eventually did.

Defence lawyer Alan Davie said Boyle recalls the man coming to her address and being argumentative towards her, then refused to leave the property.

He said this was indicative he was not concerned about the knife threat.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland gave Boyle a three-month deferred sentence for her to be of good behaviour.

Football clash

A supporter who assaulted a steward at Links Park stadium in Montrose has been handed a year-long football ban. Drunken Matthew Measor jumped the turnstiles and clashed with staff during the fracas at the Angus ground.

Sick pics

A 60-year-old Cowdenbeath man pled guilty to downloading dozens of sick child abuse images and videos on two mobile phones.

Mark Reid appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit the offending, which took place at his Barclay Street home and elsewhere between February 28 2018 and September 28 2022.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith said a total of 88 indecent images were found on the devices, 13 of which fell into the most graphic category A kind with boys and girls aged between five and 15.

Two category C indecent videos, both over three minutes in length, were discovered, featuring girls aged between seven and 10 and boys aged between 13 and 14.

Sentence was deferred until July 23 for reports and Reid was put on the sex offenders register.

