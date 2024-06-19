Wednesday court round-up — Accident accused appears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — Accident accused appears

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A man has appeared in court accused of knocking down a pedestrian in Forfar.

Dimitros Tsokaropolus faces allegations he injured Sheena Russell by driving carelessly on Castle Street on November 7 last year.

The 58-year-old, of Mount Feredith, Forfar, is accused of driving a Honda Jazz without due care or attention and failing to maintain adequate observations.

It is alleged he collided with Ms Russell because he did not retain proper control of his vehicle.

Tsokaropolus denied the charge when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Hotel death sentencing

A Fife hotel owner blamed for the death of a vulnerable guest in a dark stairwell has been sentenced to unpaid work as a direct alternative to prison. Niall Vernon, from Norwich, died at Drummonds, Markinch on November 20 2019 after falling. Hotel owner Declan Howard pled guilty to breaching the Health and Safety Act between September 19 and November 20 2019, causing Mr Vernon’s death.

Delan Howard, Drummonds, Niall Vernon.
Declan Howard (left) pled guilty to health and safety breaches which led to the death of Niall Vernon (right) in Drummonds, Markinch. Image: Supplied by Digby Brown/DC Thomson

Knife threat

A Ballingry woman brandished a kitchen knife at her ex partner then, when police arrived, she threatened to stab him.

Kelly Boyle, 38, of Martin Crescent, appeared from custody at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at her home on June 16 this year.

Prosecutor Lauren Pennycook told the court the man was charging his phone and Boyle began shouting and screaming at him.

She said Boyle then brandished a knife with a six-inch blade.

The fiscal said: “He then told her to phone the police if she wanted him to leave, as his phone was still charging”.

Boyle called the police, who arrived to find her still clutching the knife.

The fiscal said: “Officers spoke briefly to her. She has then stated ‘get him out or I’m going to f***ing stab him'”.

Police requested she drop the knife, which she eventually did.

Defence lawyer Alan Davie said Boyle recalls the man coming to her address and being argumentative towards her, then refused to leave the property.

He said this was indicative he was not concerned about the knife threat.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland gave Boyle a three-month deferred sentence for her to be of good behaviour.

Football clash

A supporter who assaulted a steward at Links Park stadium in Montrose has been handed a year-long football ban. Drunken Matthew Measor jumped the turnstiles and clashed with staff during the fracas at the Angus ground.

Matthew Measor, Links Park.
Matthew Measor assaulted a steward at Links Park.

Sick pics

A 60-year-old Cowdenbeath man pled guilty to downloading dozens of sick child abuse images and videos on two mobile phones.

Mark Reid appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit the offending, which took place at his Barclay Street home and elsewhere between February 28 2018 and September 28 2022.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith said a total of 88 indecent images were found on the devices, 13 of which fell into the most graphic category A kind with boys and girls aged between five and 15.

Two category C indecent videos, both over three minutes in length, were discovered, featuring girls aged between seven and 10 and boys aged between 13 and 14.

Sentence was deferred until July 23 for reports and Reid was put on the sex offenders register.

