Ricki Lamie signs for Premiership rivals following Dundee axe

Ricki Lamie wasted little time in moving on from his Dundee axing to sign for Premiership rivals Ross County.

The experienced centre-back’s permanent move to Dens Park was due to kick in this week only for the pre-contract deal to be ripped up.

That was the second time a pre-contract between Lamie and Dundee had not come to fruition after a change of mind by the player following the Dark Blues relegation in 2022.

After a season-long loan deal last term, Lamie did join up with the Dee for the start of pre-season on a short-term contract before the real deal was due to kick in at the start of July.

However, plans changed and now Lamie will face his former Dundee team-mates next season.

The 31-year-old former Livingston and Motherwell defender has signed a two-year deal with Ross County.

Staggies boss Don Cowie said: “We are delighted Ricki has joined the club.

“Ricki has a wealth of experience in Scottish football and has leadership qualities that will be a great addition to our football club.”

Dundee travel to face Ross County on September 14 in the Premiership.