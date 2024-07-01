Dundee FC Ricki Lamie signs for Premiership rivals following Dundee axe The central defender will face the Dark Blues in the top flight this season after finding a new club. By George Cran July 1 2024, 12:24pm July 1 2024, 12:24pm Share Ricki Lamie signs for Premiership rivals following Dundee axe Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/5026957/ricki-lamie-premiership-rivals-dundee-axe/ Copy Link 0 comment Ricki Lamie takes on Ross County with Dundee last season. Image: SNS Ricki Lamie wasted little time in moving on from his Dundee axing to sign for Premiership rivals Ross County. The experienced centre-back’s permanent move to Dens Park was due to kick in this week only for the pre-contract deal to be ripped up. That was the second time a pre-contract between Lamie and Dundee had not come to fruition after a change of mind by the player following the Dark Blues relegation in 2022. After a season-long loan deal last term, Lamie did join up with the Dee for the start of pre-season on a short-term contract before the real deal was due to kick in at the start of July. Former Dundee FC defender Ricki Lamie. Image: SNS However, plans changed and now Lamie will face his former Dundee team-mates next season. The 31-year-old former Livingston and Motherwell defender has signed a two-year deal with Ross County. Staggies boss Don Cowie said: “We are delighted Ricki has joined the club. “Ricki has a wealth of experience in Scottish football and has leadership qualities that will be a great addition to our football club.” Dundee travel to face Ross County on September 14 in the Premiership.
