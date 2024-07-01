Ricki Lamie signs for Premiership rivals following Dundee axe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Ricki Lamie signs for Premiership rivals following Dundee axe

The central defender will face the Dark Blues in the top flight this season after finding a new club.

By George Cran
Dundee defender Ricki Lamie in control against Ross County. Image: SNS
Ricki Lamie takes on Ross County with Dundee last season. Image: SNS

Ricki Lamie wasted little time in moving on from his Dundee axing to sign for Premiership rivals Ross County.

The experienced centre-back’s permanent move to Dens Park was due to kick in this week only for the pre-contract deal to be ripped up.

That was the second time a pre-contract between Lamie and Dundee had not come to fruition after a change of mind by the player following the Dark Blues relegation in 2022.

After a season-long loan deal last term, Lamie did join up with the Dee for the start of pre-season on a short-term contract before the real deal was due to kick in at the start of July.

Ricki Lamie and Dundee were thrashed 7-1 by Celtic. Image: SNS
Former Dundee FC defender Ricki Lamie. Image: SNS

However, plans changed and now Lamie will face his former Dundee team-mates next season.

The 31-year-old former Livingston and Motherwell defender has signed a two-year deal with Ross County.

Staggies boss Don Cowie said: “We are delighted Ricki has joined the club.

“Ricki has a wealth of experience in Scottish football and has leadership qualities that will be a great addition to our football club.”

Dundee travel to face Ross County on September 14 in the Premiership.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee pre-season positives in Poland explained as Tony Docherty reveals reward for players
Dundee's Scott Tiffoney in action at Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: 'Fitter and stronger' Scott Tiffoney eager to build on debut Dundee season
Diego Pineda
EXCLUSIVE: Mexican striker Diego Pineda set for Dundee exit
2
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on the touchline at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Arbroath win as he provides injury update on…
Scott Tiffoney takes the congratulations from his Dundee team-mates at Arbroath. Image: SNS
3 Dundee talking points: How did new boys get on in friendly win at…
Dundee keeper Jon McCracken (left) has Scotland No 1 - and former Norwich team-mate - Angus Gunn in his sights. Images: SNS
Jon McCracken confirms he is at Dundee to challenge ex-Norwich team-mate Angus Gunn for…
Ricki Lamie
Dundee confirm Ricki Lamie exit as pre-contract deal is ripped up for 2ND time
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right) will go head-to-head on the opening weekend of the Premiership season. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Opening weekend Dundee derby will show which summer signings can walk their…
7
Billy Kirkwood has joined Dundee as head of recruitment. Image: SNS
Dundee add Dundee United legend Billy Kirkwood as recruitment chief in backroom shake-up
3
Tony Docherty and Jim Goodwin will go head to head in August. Images: SNS.
Dundee 'buzzing' for opening day derby says Tony Docherty as discusses 'huge compliment' from…
8

Conversation