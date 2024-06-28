Dundee confirm Ricki Lamie exit as pre-contract deal is ripped up for 2ND time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee confirm Ricki Lamie exit as pre-contract deal is ripped up for 2ND time

The defender will no longer be joining the Dark Blues.

By George Cran
Ricki Lamie
Ricki Lamie. Image: SNS

Dundee have confirmed Ricki Lamie’s time at the club is over.

The central defender agreed a pre-contract with the Dark Blues in February during a season-long loan from Motherwell.

However, that agreement has now been ripped up and Lamie is on the lookout for a new club as a free agent.

Dundee, meanwhile, have added to their central defensive options already this summer.

Clark Robertson signed for Dundee on Friday. Image: David Young
Clark Robertson signed for Dundee last Friday. Image: David Young

Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson signed last week while highly-rated young defender Luke Graham made the step up from the youth system.

Tony Docherty also has Antonio Portales, Ryan Astley and Jordan McGhee to choose from while club captain Joe Shaughnessy is expected to recover from a cruciate ligament injury midway through the season.

Lamie

Remarkably it is the second pre-contract between Lamie and Dundee that has been cancelled.

In 2022, the former Livingston man was set to join the Dark Blues at the end of the season. However, the sacking of James McPake and the relegation that followed saw a change of heart from the player and he remained at Motherwell.

Dundee defender Ricki Lamie in control against Ross County. Image: SNS
Ricki Lamie in action for Dundee against Ross County. Image: SNS

Again, a pre-contract deal has not stood the test of time despite Lamie joining Dundee for the start of pre-season training.

Courier Sport revealed on Thursday night that an exit was expected and today the club confirmed the news.

A statement read: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that Ricki Lamie will not be joining the club.

“After a pre-contract was agreed in February this year, both parties have now mutually agreed not to pursue the agreement.

“Ricki will now seek opportunities elsewhere.

“Lamie spent last season on loan at the Dee from Motherwell where he played 21 matches, scoring once, with the goal coming on his debut against St Johnstone.

“We want to thank Ricki for his services to the club and wish him well for the rest of his career.”

Conversation