Dundee confirm Ricki Lamie exit as pre-contract deal is ripped up for 2ND time

Dundee have confirmed Ricki Lamie’s time at the club is over.

The central defender agreed a pre-contract with the Dark Blues in February during a season-long loan from Motherwell.

However, that agreement has now been ripped up and Lamie is on the lookout for a new club as a free agent.

Dundee, meanwhile, have added to their central defensive options already this summer.

Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson signed last week while highly-rated young defender Luke Graham made the step up from the youth system.

Tony Docherty also has Antonio Portales, Ryan Astley and Jordan McGhee to choose from while club captain Joe Shaughnessy is expected to recover from a cruciate ligament injury midway through the season.

Lamie

Remarkably it is the second pre-contract between Lamie and Dundee that has been cancelled.

In 2022, the former Livingston man was set to join the Dark Blues at the end of the season. However, the sacking of James McPake and the relegation that followed saw a change of heart from the player and he remained at Motherwell.

Again, a pre-contract deal has not stood the test of time despite Lamie joining Dundee for the start of pre-season training.

Courier Sport revealed on Thursday night that an exit was expected and today the club confirmed the news.

A statement read: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that Ricki Lamie will not be joining the club.

“After a pre-contract was agreed in February this year, both parties have now mutually agreed not to pursue the agreement.

“Ricki will now seek opportunities elsewhere.

“Lamie spent last season on loan at the Dee from Motherwell where he played 21 matches, scoring once, with the goal coming on his debut against St Johnstone.

“We want to thank Ricki for his services to the club and wish him well for the rest of his career.”