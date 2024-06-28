News Best pictures as crowds enjoy Busted and The Darkness at Stirling Summer Sessions The gig was the second of four being held at City Park. Busted fans gather at the City Park Stage for the second night of the Stirling Summer Sessions. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Bryan Copland & Heather Fowlie June 28 2024, 10:01pm June 28 2024, 10:01pm Share Best pictures as crowds enjoy Busted and The Darkness at Stirling Summer Sessions Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5024944/pictures-busted-stirling-summer-sessions/ Copy Link 0 comment Crowds flocked to City Park in Stirling on Friday for the second Summer Sessions concert. Busted and The Darkness entertained crowds in the shadow of Stirling Castle. It was the second of four gigs as part of the festival with James Arthur performing on Thursday. Ahead of Shania Twain’s concert on Tuesday, The Courier has spoken to her day-to-day manager from Dundee. Our photographer Kenny Smith was at Stirling Summer Sessions on Friday to capture the best moments as fans enjoyed Busted’s show. Busted fans gather at the City Park Stage for the second night of the Stirling Summer Sessions. Laura Cross, Keenya Majhu, Fiona Muir and Alan Scott ready for the show! Incredible show, unforgettable memories! Fraser Molloy and Kiki Benz all dressed up for the occasion. From stage to soul! Tilly McCann (11) Lisa Pilgrim and Scarlett Pilgrim (11) Epic vibes, epic night! Daryl and Dali-Mae McLaren. Susan, Steph and Sam. The thrill of live music with Busted! Incredible energy at the Busted gig! Best friends Libby Ross and Isla Armitage. Amy and Rebekah Rogers. Chloe Moon Newton and Naomi Finlayson. Danielle long and Lynsey Thomas. Jamming to Busted’s classics! Freya (6) and Isla Hunter (5). Capturing the magic of Busted live on stage. Lets go!
