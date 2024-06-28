Best pictures as crowds enjoy Busted and The Darkness at Stirling Summer Sessions

Crowds flocked to City Park in Stirling on Friday for the second Summer Sessions concert.

Busted and The Darkness entertained crowds in the shadow of Stirling Castle.

It was the second of four gigs as part of the festival with James Arthur performing on Thursday.

Ahead of Shania Twain’s concert on Tuesday, The Courier has spoken to her day-to-day manager from Dundee.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was at Stirling Summer Sessions on Friday to capture the best moments as fans enjoyed Busted’s show.