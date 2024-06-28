Best pictures as crowds enjoy Busted and The Darkness at Stirling Summer Sessions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as crowds enjoy Busted and The Darkness at Stirling Summer Sessions

The gig was the second of four being held at City Park.

Busted fans gather at the City Park Stage for the second night of the Stirling Summer Sessions. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Busted fans gather at the City Park Stage for the second night of the Stirling Summer Sessions. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Bryan Copland & Heather Fowlie

Crowds flocked to City Park in Stirling on Friday for the second Summer Sessions concert.

Busted and The Darkness entertained crowds in the shadow of Stirling Castle.

It was the second of four gigs as part of the festival with James Arthur performing on Thursday.

Ahead of Shania Twain’s concert on Tuesday, The Courier has spoken to her day-to-day manager from Dundee.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was at Stirling Summer Sessions on Friday to capture the best moments as fans enjoyed Busted’s show.

Busted fans gather at the City Park Stage for the second night of the Stirling Summer Sessions.
Laura Cross, Keenya Majhu, Fiona Muir and Alan Scott ready for the show!
Incredible show, unforgettable memories!
Fraser Molloy and Kiki Benz all dressed up for the occasion.
From stage to soul!
Tilly McCann (11) Lisa Pilgrim and Scarlett Pilgrim (11)
Epic vibes, epic night!
Daryl and Dali-Mae McLaren.
Susan, Steph and Sam.
The thrill of live music with Busted!
Incredible energy at the Busted gig!
Best friends Libby Ross and Isla Armitage.
Amy and Rebekah Rogers.
Chloe Moon Newton and Naomi Finlayson.
Danielle long and Lynsey Thomas.
Jamming to Busted’s classics!
Freya (6) and Isla Hunter (5).
Capturing the magic of Busted live on stage.
Lets go!

