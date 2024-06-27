Fan picture gallery as Stirling Summer Sessions kicks off with James Arthur

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fan picture gallery as Stirling Summer Sessions kicks off with James Arthur

The festival began with a headline performance from the X Factor winner on Thursday.

Stirling Summer Sessions. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Stirling Summer Sessions. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald & Heather Fowlie

Stirling Summer Sessions got off to a flying start on Thursday night with a headline performance from James Arthur.

The 2012 X Factor winner wowed the crowd with his hits including Say You Won’t Let Go and The Greatest Showman song Rewrite the Stars.

Fife singer Cammy Barnes warmed up the crowd followed by Ayrshire band Fatherson and two-time Eurovision winner Loreen.

The festival continues over the coming days, with performances from Busted, Tom Jones and Shania Twain – follow our guide for details including banned items, travel advice and the weather forecast.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was at City Park on Thursday capture pictures of fans at the James Arthur show.

Ruby leitch, Bonnie Lawrie, Sophie Lowe and Ashley Wicks all made it to the James Arthur gig today.
Fans braved the weather to gather in the shadow of Stirling Castle to watch his show tonight as part of the Stirling Summer Sessions.
Fans in the front section await the star act to come on stage.
From dusk till dawn, keep dancing.
Where words fail, music speaks.
Turning up the volume and the energy!  Colette, Cassie, Katie and Wayne McRorie.
Jessica Choina and Lily Morrison bracing the elements to see their favourite musician.
Nicole Robertson and Chloe Mealey feeling the buzzing atmosphere as they wait for James Arthur.
Bradley Benton and Anna Mclellan ready to sing their hearts out!
Gemma Reynolds, Keris Kerr and Kaycee Kerr in their cowboy hats!
Chloe Branagan and Keira McDonald are ready for an unforgettable night at the stage side.
The weather hasn’t put anyone off from coming to the show.
Creating memories, one song at a time.
Kara MacDonald, Ruby Moultrie and Taylor Sneddon.
Aiden Cochrane, Callan Douglas and Jamie McKenzie ready for the tunes!
Gearing up for a night of epic tunes.
Countdown to showtime!
Pre-show vibes!
With the best crew, every gig is a party!
Hyped and ready with the best company.
Squad goals: Ready to dance the night away!

