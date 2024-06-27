News Fan picture gallery as Stirling Summer Sessions kicks off with James Arthur The festival began with a headline performance from the X Factor winner on Thursday. Stirling Summer Sessions. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Ben MacDonald & Heather Fowlie June 27 2024, 9:51pm June 27 2024, 9:51pm Share Fan picture gallery as Stirling Summer Sessions kicks off with James Arthur Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5023639/james-arthur-stirling-fans-picture-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Stirling Summer Sessions got off to a flying start on Thursday night with a headline performance from James Arthur. The 2012 X Factor winner wowed the crowd with his hits including Say You Won’t Let Go and The Greatest Showman song Rewrite the Stars. Fife singer Cammy Barnes warmed up the crowd followed by Ayrshire band Fatherson and two-time Eurovision winner Loreen. The festival continues over the coming days, with performances from Busted, Tom Jones and Shania Twain – follow our guide for details including banned items, travel advice and the weather forecast. Our photographer Kenny Smith was at City Park on Thursday capture pictures of fans at the James Arthur show. Ruby leitch, Bonnie Lawrie, Sophie Lowe and Ashley Wicks all made it to the James Arthur gig today. Fans braved the weather to gather in the shadow of Stirling Castle to watch his show tonight as part of the Stirling Summer Sessions. Fans in the front section await the star act to come on stage. From dusk till dawn, keep dancing. Where words fail, music speaks. Turning up the volume and the energy! Colette, Cassie, Katie and Wayne McRorie. Jessica Choina and Lily Morrison bracing the elements to see their favourite musician. Nicole Robertson and Chloe Mealey feeling the buzzing atmosphere as they wait for James Arthur. Bradley Benton and Anna Mclellan ready to sing their hearts out! Gemma Reynolds, Keris Kerr and Kaycee Kerr in their cowboy hats! Chloe Branagan and Keira McDonald are ready for an unforgettable night at the stage side. The weather hasn’t put anyone off from coming to the show. Creating memories, one song at a time. Kara MacDonald, Ruby Moultrie and Taylor Sneddon. Aiden Cochrane, Callan Douglas and Jamie McKenzie ready for the tunes! Gearing up for a night of epic tunes. Countdown to showtime! Pre-show vibes! With the best crew, every gig is a party! Hyped and ready with the best company. Squad goals: Ready to dance the night away!
