Fan picture gallery as Stirling Summer Sessions kicks off with James Arthur

Stirling Summer Sessions got off to a flying start on Thursday night with a headline performance from James Arthur.

The 2012 X Factor winner wowed the crowd with his hits including Say You Won’t Let Go and The Greatest Showman song Rewrite the Stars.

Fife singer Cammy Barnes warmed up the crowd followed by Ayrshire band Fatherson and two-time Eurovision winner Loreen.

The festival continues over the coming days, with performances from Busted, Tom Jones and Shania Twain – follow our guide for details including banned items, travel advice and the weather forecast.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was at City Park on Thursday capture pictures of fans at the James Arthur show.