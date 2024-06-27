Dundee FC Ricki Lamie’s future at Dundee in doubt It would be second pre-contract agreement between player and club that has not developed into permanent deal. By George Cran June 27 2024, 10:30pm June 27 2024, 10:30pm Share Ricki Lamie’s future at Dundee in doubt Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/5024578/ricki-lamie-dundee-fc-contract/ Copy Link 0 comment Ricki Lamie. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Ricki Lamie’s future at Dundee is in serious doubt. The 31-year-old played 22 times for the club last season on loan from Motherwell and signed a pre-contract to join the club permanently this summer. Lamie joined up with the Dundee squad for pre-season training last week. His time, though, with the Dark Blues could well be up. Tony Docherty on Ricki Lamie It would be the second pre-contract agreement between player and club that has not developed into a permanent deal. Docherty, linked with moves for Ryan Jack and Simon Murray, would only say: “We are in negotiations with his representatives at the moment. “There is nothing on that right now. “We’ll make a statement on that when we need to.”
