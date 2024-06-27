Ricki Lamie’s future at Dundee in doubt

Ricki Lamie’s future at Dundee is in serious doubt.

The 31-year-old played 22 times for the club last season on loan from Motherwell and signed a pre-contract to join the club permanently this summer.

Lamie joined up with the Dundee squad for pre-season training last week.

His time, though, with the Dark Blues could well be up.

Tony Docherty on Ricki Lamie

It would be the second pre-contract agreement between player and club that has not developed into a permanent deal.

Docherty, linked with moves for Ryan Jack and Simon Murray, would only say: “We are in negotiations with his representatives at the moment.

“There is nothing on that right now.

“We’ll make a statement on that when we need to.”