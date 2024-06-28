Husband’s heartbreak as NHS Fife apologises for failures before wife’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Husband’s heartbreak as NHS Fife apologises for failures before wife’s death

Jennifer Duff's husband Warner told The Courier: 'I've hardly slept since it happened. It goes through my mind every night.'

A headshot of Jennifer Duff from Markinch, who screamed in agony in a Fife hospital
Jennifer Duff, who died following a stay at Queen Margaret Hospital. Image: Supplied.
By Claire Warrender

An 81-year-old grandmother was left “screaming in agony” in a Fife hospital after staff failed to manage her pain properly before her death.

Stroke victim Jennifer Duff, from Markinch, had oozing wounds on her feet that were not appropriately treated during a stay at Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline.

She also fell twice – once out of bed and once from a wheelchair – while unsupervised.

Jennifer, paralysed down one side and unable to speak as a result of her stroke, suffered a dislocated hip and shoulder while in ward seven.

The entrance to Queen Margaret Hospital.
Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

And the former Fife Children’s Panel member later died at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Her devastated husband, Warner, 87, accused staff of neglect and told The Courier: “It’s heart-breaking.

“I’ve hardly slept since it happened. It goes through my mind every night.

“I wish I had said more when she was lying in that bed.”

Fife gran ‘in agony’ at hospital

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman has upheld a series of complaints from Warner and his three daughters about Jennifer’s treatment.

However, they dismissed the claim hospital staff failed to notice the dislocations, saying these were unlikely to have been caused by the falls.

And while NHS Fife has apologised for the failings, the ombudsman was highly critical of the length of time they took to respond, both to them and to Jennifer’s family.

NHS Fife chief executive Carol Potter, pictured in a hospital corridor, has apologised to Jennifer Duff's family.
NHS Fife chief executive Carol Potter has apologised to Jennifer Duff’s family.

The case has only recently been resolved, almost three years after her death in August 2021.

Warner, who was married to Jennifer for 65 years. said: “When she was in Dunfermline, she screamed and screamed.

“She was in agony and they said there was nothing.

“Afterwards, we were fobbed off as they delayed and delayed.

“By the time we got it to the ombudsman it was a year-and-a-half on.”

Three complaints upheld including ‘unreasonable’ pain management

The ombudsman upheld three complaints:

  • NHS Fife failed to manage Jennifer’s wounds appropriately
  • The health board failed to manage her pain appropriately
  • NHS Fife failed to properly respond to her falls

In her conclusion, she said: “A wound chart should have been completed for every wound. This did not happen.

“Dressings for her wounds were not appropriate.”

We recognise that the care we provided in this instance fell well below the standards that our patients should expect.” NHS Fife spokesperson.

Regarding Jennifer’s falls, the ombudsman said the board’s guidance is appropriate but only one of the two falls was documented.

The nursing care plan also did not advise that Jennifer needed supervision while sitting.

And the ombudsman added: “The board’s management of Jennifer’s pain was unreasonable.”

Staff have since completed online modules regarding wound care and pain management.

NHS Fife condolences and apology

In a letter to Warner Duff, NHS Fife chief executive Carol Potter expressed her condolences.

And she said: “I would like to apologise for the failings identified.”

Ms Potter said she accepted the ombudsman’s findings in relation to Jennifer’s wounds and falls.

She added: “We agree that an earlier and more regular review of her pain management should have taken place.

“I am sorry this did not happen and I apologise for any additional distress this caused.”

An NHS Fife spokesperson told The Courier: “We recognise that the care we provided in this instance fell well below the standards that our patients should expect.

“We have implemented the ombudsman’s findings in full.”

