EXCLUSIVE: Fife’s Scottish Deer Centre on track to unveil major new attraction

The Scottish Deer Centre is on track to unveil a major new attraction in the coming weeks.

Train enthusiasts are in for a treat when the popular Fife zoo and wildlife park blows the whistle on its miniature railway.

And it’s not just any miniature railway.

The engine is on loan from the collection of Kerr’s Miniature Railway, an iconic attraction in Arbroath for 85 years.

It delighted generations of children with seafront rides until it closed in 2020.

And John Kerr, whose father and grandfather ran it before him, is happy to continue the legacy 29 miles down the A92.

He said: “It’s really fantastic and I wish them well in running it.”

Deer Centre owner was ‘desperate’ to install miniature railway

John and his team were persuaded to install the 250-metre track by Deer Centre co-owner David Hamilton.

“David was desperate for it,” he said. “When Kerr’s Miniature Railway closed he wouldn’t get off the phone!

“Four years later, I eventually gave in and installed it for him.

“It was lovely working with Highland cows on one side, deer on the other and otters squeaking away!”

“The train we’ve loaned them is called Loch Lee, which is the main engine we used most of the time in Arbroath.”

‘There’s a wee tunnel – kids will love it’

David, meanwhile, is over the moon.

“It’s not quite ready yet but we hope to have it up and running within the next month,” he said.

“It will go twice round the flying area, where we do the bird displays, and under the wing of the Buccaneer.

“There’s a wee tunnel as well. The kids will love it.”

The railway is part of the park’s new Muddy Boots installation.

The Scottish Deer Centre bought the trading name and equipment when the Fife farm park closed last year.

Its popular huge bouncy pillow and ride-on tractors are already in place.

And a miniature playpark is also being installed as part of phase one.

A huge water slide and a laser tag area will be added later.

Turning around Scottish Deer Centre fortunes

David and business partner Gavin Findlay have turned the deer centre around since saving it from administration in 2021.

They have installed the £28,000 ex-RAF Buccaneer jet, which is now a star attraction.

And as well as buying over Muddy Boots, they changed the name to Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park to reflect the array of animals on site.

They also operate a pay-as-you-please policy to ensure lower income families can access the attraction.