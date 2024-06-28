End-of-term axe falls on Angus primary school art, PE and music teachers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
End-of-term axe falls on Angus primary school art, PE and music teachers

Visiting specialists for Angus primaries were removed as part of this year's council budget cuts in a move critics say is 'failing' youngsters.

By Graham Brown
Art class with visiting specialists will be a thing of the past in Angus. Image: Shutterstock
Art class with visiting specialists will be a thing of the past in Angus. Image: Shutterstock

Specialist teachers in Angus primary schools have been dropped in a £300,000-a-year money-saving move.

As youngsters celebrated the start of their summer holidays, the close of the school year marked the end of an era in local education.

Visiting art, music and PE specialists for the area’s 51 primary schools were axed as part of this year’s budget cuts.

Council chiefs say Angus was one of the last remaining local authorities to provide the service.

But there has been fresh criticism of the decision from councillors who tried to save the posts.

In February, both the opposition and non-aligned groups on the council put forward alternatives.

The move failed when the SNP administration’s budget was voted through.

It froze Angus Council tax and made a £6 million raid on reserves to balance the books.

Education officials say existing staff will become part of the core staffing allocation for Angus and there will be no redundancies.

‘Letting learners down’

But Angus opposition leader, Arbroath Conservative Derek Wann condemned the cut.

“There’s a very good reason we wanted to keep these teachers in the budget,” said Mr Wann.

“Many children are now going to head into secondary school with little academic or practical experience in music and art.

“It’s likely this decision will have consequences in S1 – just putting the problem off for a couple of years.

Angus councillor Derek Wann
Angus opposition leader Councillor Derek Wann. Image: DC Thomson

“I think this decision by the SNP administration will come back to haunt them when future exam results come in.

He added: “There is little merit in saying Angus is among the last to fail young people in this way.

“That’s no use to families here and now.

“This is just further consequences of the SNP Government in Edinburgh not providing a fair budget to local authorities and our short-sighted administration group at Angus Council letting our learners down.”

Brechin Independent Jill Scott said: “The non-aligned members were dead against this idea.

“We wanted to at least see the visiting specialists retained at 50% of what was in the spending plan.

“And saying that other councils have done it before Angus doesn’t make it any better – it’s another cut for our young learners.”

A spokesperson for teachers’ union EIS said: “Visiting specialist teachers in primary schools play a vital role in delivering a high-class educational experience for young people.

“The loss of visiting specialists in areas such as PE, music and art places an even greater workload burden on class teachers, and robs young people of the opportunity to benefit from the expertise of subject specialist teachers in these curricular areas.”

Row over early years cut

The decision comes amidst a row over the removal of 22 Early Years Practitioners from local P1 classrooms.

Covid recovery funding was used to deliver the £700,000 programme but that money has now run out.

Union chiefs have slated a decision to bar councillors from considering the issue because it was an “operational” decision.

