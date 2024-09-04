Second New York-themed pizza takeaway planned for Dundee’s Perth Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Second New York-themed pizza takeaway planned for Dundee’s Perth Road

NYPD - New York Pizza Dundee - will open inside the former Bangkok Thai takeaway.

By Andrew Robson
Forrest Alexander (left) and Dale Whyte outside NYPD on Perth Road.
Forrest Alexander (left) and Dale Whyte outside NYPD on Perth Road. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A second New York-themed pizza takeaway is planned for Dundee’s Perth Road.

NYPD – New York Pizza Dundee – will open inside the former Bangkok Thai takeaway at the end of this month.

It is a short distance from another pizza outlet planned for the former Little Green Larder shop.

NYPD owner Dale Whyte says he “can’t wait” to open.

The 30-year-old said: “I’ve always wanted to open a pizza place and my friend Forrest (Alexander) has the experience.

NYPD to open on Dundee’s Perth Road

“I used to get takeaways from the Thai place that was here and when I heard they were giving it up, I thought, here’s my opportunity to do it.

“Perth Road is the perfect place to open something like this with the schoolkids at Harris (Academy), students and late-night clientele.

“We’ll be doing a few trial run opening days before we officially open at the end of September so keep an eye on our Instagram details for the details.

“I can’t wait to get the place up and running.”

Forrest, who lived in New York for 35 years, previously ran Pizza NY on the Hilltown.

Forrest and Dale outside the Perth Road takeaway.
Forrest and Dale outside the Perth Road takeaway. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

He said: “I’m looking forward to getting started with Dale and bringing some good pizza back to Dundee.

“We’ll be serving 18-inch New York-style pizzas, munchie boxes, thicker Sicilian pizza – similar stuff to what I sold before.”

It comes as another New York-style takeaway, Slice N Eazy, is being planned for the former Little Green Larder shop on Perth Road.

A new takeaway promising customers “amazing” chicken wings will open on the street later this month.

And the Dil’Se Indian restaurant on Perth Road is also reopening this month, having been closed since February 2023.

According to The Courier’s retail tracker, Perth Road has one of the lowest vacancy rates of the city’s main shopping streets with just 9.5% of units lying empty.

