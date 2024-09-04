Second New York-themed pizza takeaway planned for Dundee’s Perth Road

A second New York-themed pizza takeaway is planned for Dundee’s Perth Road.

NYPD – New York Pizza Dundee – will open inside the former Bangkok Thai takeaway at the end of this month.

It is a short distance from another pizza outlet planned for the former Little Green Larder shop.

NYPD owner Dale Whyte says he “can’t wait” to open.

The 30-year-old said: “I’ve always wanted to open a pizza place and my friend Forrest (Alexander) has the experience.

NYPD to open on Dundee’s Perth Road

“I used to get takeaways from the Thai place that was here and when I heard they were giving it up, I thought, here’s my opportunity to do it.

“Perth Road is the perfect place to open something like this with the schoolkids at Harris (Academy), students and late-night clientele.

“We’ll be doing a few trial run opening days before we officially open at the end of September so keep an eye on our Instagram details for the details.

“I can’t wait to get the place up and running.”

Forrest, who lived in New York for 35 years, previously ran Pizza NY on the Hilltown.

He said: “I’m looking forward to getting started with Dale and bringing some good pizza back to Dundee.

“We’ll be serving 18-inch New York-style pizzas, munchie boxes, thicker Sicilian pizza – similar stuff to what I sold before.”

It comes as another New York-style takeaway, Slice N Eazy, is being planned for the former Little Green Larder shop on Perth Road.

A new takeaway promising customers “amazing” chicken wings will open on the street later this month.

And the Dil’Se Indian restaurant on Perth Road is also reopening this month, having been closed since February 2023.

According to The Courier’s retail tracker, Perth Road has one of the lowest vacancy rates of the city’s main shopping streets with just 9.5% of units lying empty.