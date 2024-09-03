Reopening date revealed for iconic Dundee Indian restaurant

A reopening date has been revealed for an iconic Dundee Indian restaurant.

Dil’Se on Perth Road closed in February 2023 and was later put up for sale.

It was then taken over nearly a year ago by Alamgir Hossain, who ran Beans and Berries on Commercial Street and Indos in Broughty Ferry.

Alamgir said at the time he was surprised when the “famous” restaurant closed down.

Now it has been revealed Dil’Se will reopen on Monday September 16.

Dil’Se reopening date confirmed

A post on the Dil’Se Facebook page said: “We’ve missed you, and the time has finally come to welcome you back to Dil’Se.

“On September 16 2024 at 3pm, we’ll be reopening our doors with open arms and hearts full of joy.

“Get ready to rekindle the memories and savour the authentic South Indian and Bangladeshi flavours you love.

“From our delicious dosas to the comforting warmth of our curries, every dish is a celebration of tradition and taste.

“To make this moment even more special, we have a limited-time offer waiting just for you on opening day.

“Don’t miss out on this incredible chance to enjoy your favourite dishes at a special price.”

It comes after plans were revealed to open a chicken wings takeaway in the former Manzil unit next door to Dil’Se.

WingVille, run by Amar Salimi, owner of Azaad in Invergowrie, promises customers “amazing” chicken wings.