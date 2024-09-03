Reopening date revealed for iconic Dundee Indian restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Reopening date revealed for iconic Dundee Indian restaurant

Dil'Se on Perth Road has been shut since February 2023.

By Ellidh Aitken
Dil'Se on Perth Road will reopen under new management. Image: Christie and Co
Dil'Se on Perth Road will reopen under new management. Image: Christie and Co

A reopening date has been revealed for an iconic Dundee Indian restaurant.

Dil’Se on Perth Road closed in February 2023 and was later put up for sale.

It was then taken over nearly a year ago by Alamgir Hossain, who ran Beans and Berries on Commercial Street and Indos in Broughty Ferry.

Alamgir said at the time he was surprised when the “famous” restaurant closed down.

Now it has been revealed Dil’Se will reopen on Monday September 16.

Dil’Se reopening date confirmed

A post on the Dil’Se Facebook page said: “We’ve missed you, and the time has finally come to welcome you back to Dil’Se.

“On September 16 2024 at 3pm, we’ll be reopening our doors with open arms and hearts full of joy.

“Get ready to rekindle the memories and savour the authentic South Indian and Bangladeshi flavours you love.

“From our delicious dosas to the comforting warmth of our curries, every dish is a celebration of tradition and taste.

Alamgir Hossain. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“To make this moment even more special, we have a limited-time offer waiting just for you on opening day.

“Don’t miss out on this incredible chance to enjoy your favourite dishes at a special price.”

It comes after plans were revealed to open a chicken wings takeaway in the former Manzil unit next door to Dil’Se.

WingVille, run by Amar Salimi, owner of Azaad in Invergowrie, promises customers “amazing” chicken wings.

More from Dundee

Alan Baillie.
Dundee lawyer who left client with 'years of stress' ordered to pay £4k in…
New takeaway WingVille to open in Dundee
Takeaway promising 'amazing' chicken wings set to open in Dundee
Ryan Byrne
Dundee sex attacker remanded in custody as sheriff's patience wears thin
Russell Gray
Scrap merchant jailed for raping and torturing woman in Dundee and Fife
George Devine of Moffat and Williamson. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Fife bus firm blames Dundee low emission zone changes for £255k loss
7
James Laidlaw appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Hair-sniffing Dundee care home worker attacked female colleague in toilet
Officers taped off the an area of Ballindean Road following the incident
Man, 43, appears in court over serious assault on Dundee street
Hilltown in Dundee.
Two men charged after 'robbery' at Dundee shop
What the outside of the new stadium may look like. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
EXCLUSIVE: Wait for council decision on new Dundee FC stadium extended
15
Andrew Pattie hid inside a shipping container after escaping from Dundee Sheriff Court.
Violent criminal captured after bolting from Dundee Sheriff Court and hiding under shipping container

Conversation