Dundee Lord Provost reveals he’s beat cancer twice – but may have third type of disease

Bill Campbell says he is undergoing medical tests after showing new symptoms.

By Neil Henderson
Cllr Bill Campbell became Lord Provost in 2022.
Dundee Lord Provost Bill Campbell. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Dundee’s Lord Provost has revealed he has beat cancer twice – but may now have a third type of the disease.

Bill Campbell is undergoing medical tests after showing new symptoms.

It comes after he underwent treatment for different cancers twice in the last three years.

In a statement on his Facebook page, the SNP politician revealed he had taken a step back from his duties in recent weeks due to his health battles.

Lord Provost Bill Campbell reveals prostate and skin cancer treatment

He said: “I have been in the Civic Department for almost seven-and-a-half years now, firstly as Deputy Lord Provost and then as Lord Provost.

“During that time, I came through treatment for prostate cancer in 2021, in the midst of the Covid pandemic, and then basal cell carcinoma (a type of skin cancer) between 2023 and this year.

“Earlier this year, I developed symptoms of a potential third type of cancer and, due to a number of factors taking their toll on me, last month I took time away from most in-person Lord Provost events while continuing to do other work relating to the role from home.

“Having undergone investigation for my current health condition in August, I am now back undertaking my full Lord Provost duties and will continue to do so while undergoing further medical tests.”

Mr Campbell at City Chambers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Born in Glasgow and raised in Paisley, Mr Campbell worked at St Mirren Football Club before being enticed to Dundee United by then manager, Jim McLean, in 1996.

He eventually became general manager of the club – a role he continued until 2009.

Having had an active interest in politics from an early age, Mr Campbell was approached by the SNP to stand and was elected as a Dundee councillor in 2012.

He was made deputy city development convener under the new SNP administration.

It was a role that included focusing on the £1 billion Waterfront development – then still in its early stages.

Lord Provost Bill Campbell.
The Lord Provost has returned to full duties. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

In 2017 he was elected to a second term as West End councillor – when he was also made Deputy Lord Provost.

He was elected for a third time in 2022 taking on the role of Lord Provost soon after.

In his statement, Mr Campbell acknowledged the support of colleagues.

He added: “My thanks to the Deputy Lord Provost Kevin Cordell, Bailie Wright, Bailie Roberts and Deputy Lieutenant Jill Shimi for taking a number of events during August that I would have normally attended.

“I am very grateful.”

Conversation