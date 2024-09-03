Alarm sounds over ‘worrying’ £10m cost of Dundee Blackness Road housing plan

The projected cost of plans to redevelop a derelict Blackness Road site in Dundee has soared to over £10m.

Land at 219 – 245 Blackness Road has lain empty since 2021 after the tenement block which used to stand on the site was controversially demolished.

Dundee City Council (DCC) subsequently unveiled plans to build 24 modern apartments in its place – with the development estimated to cost £4.5m.

The plans were given in the green-light in February 2022 but work is yet to commence.

And figures obtained by councillors representing the area have revealed the estimated cost of the project has now more than doubled.

‘Worrying increase in cost’

Speaking at a housing committee meeting on Monday, Liberal Democrat Fraser Macpherson said: “(Going back) to August 2018, I have a memo indicating that demolition and rebuild looked very attractive at that point – a cost of £3.275m.

“I now have an email from the planning department dated February 23 indicating the total build cost is now £10.3m.

“That’s an absolutely worrying increase in the cost.”

He added: “Speed is now of the essence with regard to this particular project.

“We gave a commitment to the community at the time of demolition that these flats would be provided – they are vitally needed.”

The local authority had previously hoped to receive a £4.3m grant from the Scottish Government to help pay for the development.

If they had been successful, DCC would’ve then contributed around £6m.

However, the total funding agreed by the government was just £2.3m.

Councillors approve tender process

The total cost of the project will now be determined through a tender process, which members of the housing committee were asked to approve at Monday’s meeting.

Council chiefs say a two-stage competitive tender would be the most “advantageous route” to securing a price for the development.

The result of the tender process will be presented to councillors at a committee meeting scheduled for December.