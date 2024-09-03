Alarm sounds over ‘worrying’ £10m cost of Dundee Blackness Road housing plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Alarm sounds over ‘worrying’ £10m cost of Dundee Blackness Road housing plan

Dundee City Council are looking to build 24 flats on the site of a tenement block controversially demolished in 2021.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Design images of proposed flats at Blackness Road. Image: Dundee City Council
Design images of proposed flats at Blackness Road. Image: Dundee City Council

The projected cost of plans to redevelop a derelict Blackness Road site in Dundee has soared to over £10m.

Land at 219 – 245 Blackness Road has lain empty since 2021 after the tenement block which used to stand on the site was controversially demolished.

Dundee City Council (DCC) subsequently unveiled plans to build 24 modern apartments in its place – with the development estimated to cost £4.5m.

The plans were given in the green-light in February 2022 but work is yet to commence.

And figures obtained by councillors representing the area have revealed the estimated cost of the project has now more than doubled.

‘Worrying increase in cost’

Speaking at a housing committee meeting on Monday, Liberal Democrat Fraser Macpherson said: “(Going back) to August 2018, I have a memo indicating that demolition and rebuild looked very attractive at that point – a cost of £3.275m.

“I now have an email from the planning department dated February 23 indicating the total build cost is now £10.3m.

“That’s an absolutely worrying increase in the cost.”

The council chose to demolish the flats instead of replacing their stairwells. Image: DC Thomson.

He added: “Speed is now of the essence with regard to this particular project.

“We gave a commitment to the community at the time of demolition that these flats would be provided – they are vitally needed.”

The local authority had previously hoped to receive a £4.3m grant from the Scottish Government to help pay for the development.

If they had been successful, DCC would’ve then contributed around £6m.

However, the total funding agreed by the government was just £2.3m.

Councillors approve tender process

The total cost of the project will now be determined through a tender process, which members of the housing committee were asked to approve at Monday’s meeting.

Council chiefs say a two-stage competitive tender would be the most “advantageous route” to securing a price for the development.

The result of the tender process will be presented to councillors at a committee meeting scheduled for December.

