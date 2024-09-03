Boy, 16, charged after ‘riding electric motorbike at Dundee City Square’

A 16-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly riding an electric motorbike in Dundee’s City Square.

Police seized a Sur-Ron electric bike after being called to reports of anti-social behaviour in the city centre on Saturday.

The teenager was arrested and charged with road traffic and drug offences.

Inspector Grant McGaughay of Dundee city centre said: “We are aware of a number of persons riding e-scooters and Sur-Ron bikes recklessly around Dundee including the city centre.

“Not only is this dangerous for those riding them, but the manner in which they’re ridden is a danger to the wider public.

“Our proactive approach to arrests of individuals and seizure of such bikes hopefully sends a message that we won’t tolerate this behaviour and demonstrates our commitment to keeping people safe.”