Dundee Boy, 16, charged after ‘riding electric motorbike at Dundee City Square’ The teenager is also accused of drug offences. By Ellidh Aitken September 3 2024, 2:12pm September 3 2024, 2:12pm Share Boy, 16, charged after ‘riding electric motorbike at Dundee City Square’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5074323/boy-charged-electric-bike-dundee-city-square/ Copy Link Police seized an electric Sur-Ron motorbike. Image: Police Scotland/Steven Brown/DC Thomson A 16-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly riding an electric motorbike in Dundee’s City Square. Police seized a Sur-Ron electric bike after being called to reports of anti-social behaviour in the city centre on Saturday. The teenager was arrested and charged with road traffic and drug offences. Inspector Grant McGaughay of Dundee city centre said: “We are aware of a number of persons riding e-scooters and Sur-Ron bikes recklessly around Dundee including the city centre. “Not only is this dangerous for those riding them, but the manner in which they’re ridden is a danger to the wider public. “Our proactive approach to arrests of individuals and seizure of such bikes hopefully sends a message that we won’t tolerate this behaviour and demonstrates our commitment to keeping people safe.”