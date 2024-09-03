Distracted hit-and-run driver struck mum and pensioner outside Dundee primary school

A hit-and-run driver smashed through a barrier and struck a mother and a 76-year-old woman outside a Dundee primary school.

Michael Philp showed no regard for his victims after ploughing into them on Hawkhill, opposite Blackness Primary School.

The shocking incident unfolded just before the end of the school day, with the mum having to throw her nine-year-old daughter to safety, before being pinned between Philp’s car and the destroyed barrier.

Philp, 60, had a mobile phone in one hand and a cigarette in the other prior to losing control of his Vauxhall Zafira.

Horrified witnesses pleaded with him to stop as he reversed his wrecked car back onto the road.

However, he drove off towards Dundee city centre, leaving his front bumper and registration plate at the scene.

The city’s sheriff court was told how on the day of the incident, Philp had been diagnosed with cancer at Ninewells Hospital.

Defence solicitor Theo Finlay said his client was “wholly preoccupied” with his own thoughts and had lost control of the vehicle due to his own speed and the low sun.

Crash at school

The agreed narration of facts between the prosecution and defence, which was not read aloud in court, stated: “At about 3.10pm on September 20 2022, a number of parents and guardians were standing on the south pavement awaiting the end of the school day in order to collect children.

“One of the witnesses was standing outside the school with her daughter.

“She was standing with her back to the road when she heard a bang and a pop sound.

“On turning round, she saw the accused’s car being driven at speed directly towards her and her daughter.

“Believing the car would not stop before striking the barrier between them, she physically threw her nine-year-old daughter through the open gateway in the school boundary wall and into the playground.

“On doing so, she turned away from the approaching car and braced herself for the impact she believed to be inevitable.”

Philp’s car had been crossing the opposing lane and hit the pedestrian barrier before mounting the pavement.

The 76-year-old woman was struck to her right side and knocked to the ground on her left.

The vehicle then hit the mother, who was knocked to the ground and pinned against the boundary wall.

The pedestrian barrier was on top of her and the front of Philp’s car was against the barrier.

Philp was repeatedly shouted at to stop but drove off regardless.

The victims sustained only minor cuts and bruises.

Tragic background

Police went to Philp’s home on Mossgiel Place and found the car with its front two tyres deflated and a wheel pushed backwards.

Philp was not at home and only handed himself in days later, after a press release was issued appealing for information.

He previously pled guilty to driving dangerously and striking the two women, as well as failing to stop and provide his details.

“He had been at Ninewells that day and received a diagnosis of cancer,” Mr Finlay told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

“This followed on from the death of his wife, who had cancer.

“This was four to six months prior.

“He was dealing with and struggling with being the sole carer of his three grandchildren, which he still is.

“He was a man living a very burdened life at the time.”

Mr Finlay added: “He accepted he had a phone in his hand but it was not being used.

“Low sun, his speed and his mental state I would submit were more significant causal factors.”

Sentence

As an alternative to custody, Philp was placed on supervision for 18 months and disqualified from driving for the same period.

His liberty will be restricted for the next three months and he must remain indoors between 9pm and 7am.

Philp was also ordered to perform 180 hours of unpaid work.

