3 options for future of Perth leisure and The Courier’s solution

The future of Perth’s swimming pool and other leisure offering will be decided on Wednesday.

Plans for the long-awaited PH2O facility were put forward in January but were rejected by councillors as they did not feature any leisure water or ice rink facilities.

Last week, the latest plans were unveiled with a surprise twist – officials had drawn up the proposal for Thimblerow car park in the city centre rather than Glover Street where Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool currently sit.

A way forward for Bell’s Sports Centre was also thrown into the mix.

Issues with the officers’ plans became clear immediately, prompting both the council leader and the Provost to put forward their own.

Here we look at the three options that will go before Perth and Kinross councillors on Wednesday and offer a fourth solution that may suit all parties.

Option 1 – The council officer plan

Build PH2O on Thimblerow and not at the existing Perth Leisure Pool/Dewars site on Glover Street

The centre would feature a traditional eight lane swimming pool but no ice rink or leisure water

Dewars and the current pool would be demolished to make way for 250 homes

Gym

Six court games hall

Re-open Bell’s as an unheated arena with pitches and courts for a variety of sports

Cost – £61m

The Courier analysis: Without leisure water and an ice rink facility, this proposal is a non-starter and is £30m under the budget set aside for a new complex. Building on Thimblerow would reduce car parking in Perth by 507 spaces.

Option 2 – The council leader’s solution

Everything contained in Option 1

Lease Dewars Centre to the curling community for a peppercorn rent

Demolish the current pool to make way for 150 houses

Ask officers to create additional space for leisure water at the Thimblerow centre

The Courier analysis: A clear improvement on Option 1, however the curling community believe a short-term peppercorn rent would not be financially viable.

They also believe both Dewars and a new pool must be located on the same site to make the most of heat exchange savings between the water and ice.

Car parking spaces would still be lost and there may be limited space for a leisure pool at Thimblerow.

Option 3 – The Provost’s proposal

Build “ambitious” PH2O facility at Glover Street site currently the home of Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool

New complex would have a multi-sport ice rink arena for curling, hockey and skating as well as a dedicated leisure swimming provision

The one-site Glover Street plan would allow for heat exchange savings to be made between water and ice

Re-open Bell’s as stated in Option 1

The Courier analysis: Of the three options to go before councillors on Wednesday, The Courier supports this proposal most.

It is essential that a new leisure centre for Perth has both leisure swimming and ice rink facilities.

Maintaining the complex at Glover Street would also stave off parking concerns surrounding the loss of 507 spaces in the city centre.

Could there be a fourth option?

Since January, The Courier has campaigned for an ambitious new leisure complex in Perth that caters for all sports, including leisure swimming and curling.

We conducted a public consultation where residents put leisure swimming as the number one priority in a new centre.

Perth City Swim Club has also been adamant that a leisure pool is needed in addition to a lane pool to meet demand in the area.

We have spoken to the curling community, who have raised their concerns about a peppercorn rent of Dewars Centre and the financial loss of not having both facilities on the same site.

However, they have asked the council to explore the possibility of a community asset transfer of the building to the curling community.

Meanwhile, Perth residents and businesses have bemoaned the loss of Thimblerow car park in the council’s latest plans.

We think there is a possible solution to be found between the council leader’s plans and the Provost’s.

A possible solution?

Build the new complex on Glover Street complete with dedicated leisure water and lane swimming

Include court halls and gym

Give curlers the Dewars Centre in a community asset transfer

Save 507 parking spaces at Thimblerow

Re-open Bell’s as stated in Option 1

The Courier analysis: Building a new complex at Glover Street with leisure water and lane swimming would satisfy public demand and allow for the curling community to explore a long-term solution for Dewars Centre as a multi-sport ice arena, knowing they can benefit from the savings of a heat exchange with both facilities being located on the same site.