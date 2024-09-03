3 options for future of Perth leisure and The Courier’s solution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 options for future of Perth leisure and The Courier’s solution

The long-term future of Perth's leisure provision will be decided by councillors on Wednesday, with The Courier demanding ice and leisure pool facilities remain in city.

Dewars Centre and Thimblerow car park in Perth
Dewars Centre and Thimblerow car park in Perth
By Sean O'Neil

The future of Perth’s swimming pool and other leisure offering will be decided on Wednesday.

Plans for the long-awaited PH2O facility were put forward in January but were rejected by councillors as they did not feature any leisure water or ice rink facilities.

Last week, the latest plans were unveiled with a surprise twist – officials had drawn up the proposal for Thimblerow car park in the city centre rather than Glover Street where Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool currently sit.

A way forward for Bell’s Sports Centre was also thrown into the mix.

Issues with the officers’ plans became clear immediately, prompting both the council leader and the Provost to put forward their own.

Here we look at the three options that will go before Perth and Kinross councillors on Wednesday and offer a fourth solution that may suit all parties.

Option 1 – The council officer plan

  • Build PH2O on Thimblerow and not at the existing Perth Leisure Pool/Dewars site on Glover Street
  • The centre would feature a traditional eight lane swimming pool but no ice rink or leisure water
  • Dewars and the current pool would be demolished to make way for 250 homes
  • Gym
  • Six court games hall
  • Re-open Bell’s as an unheated arena with pitches and courts for a variety of sports
  • Cost – £61m

The Courier analysis: Without leisure water and an ice rink facility, this proposal is a non-starter and is £30m under the budget set aside for a new complex. Building on Thimblerow would reduce car parking in Perth by 507 spaces.

Option 2 – The council leader’s solution

  • Everything contained in Option 1
  • Lease Dewars Centre to the curling community for a peppercorn rent
  • Demolish the current pool to make way for 150 houses
  • Ask officers to create additional space for leisure water at the Thimblerow centre

    Thimblerow car park and Council Leader Grant Laing.

The Courier analysis: A clear improvement on Option 1, however the curling community believe a short-term peppercorn rent would not be financially viable.

They also believe both Dewars and a new pool must be located on the same site to make the most of heat exchange savings between the water and ice.

Car parking spaces would still be lost and there may be limited space for a leisure pool at Thimblerow.

Option 3 – The Provost’s proposal

  • Build “ambitious” PH2O facility at Glover Street site currently the home of Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool
  • New complex would have a multi-sport ice rink arena for curling, hockey and skating as well as a dedicated leisure swimming provision
  • The one-site Glover Street plan would allow for heat exchange savings to be made between water and ice
  • Re-open Bell’s as stated in Option 1
Provost Xander McDade and Dewars Centre in Perth.

The Courier analysis: Of the three options to go before councillors on Wednesday, The Courier supports this proposal most.

It is essential that a new leisure centre for Perth has both leisure swimming and ice rink facilities.

Maintaining the complex at Glover Street would also stave off parking concerns surrounding the loss of 507 spaces in the city centre.

Could there be a fourth option?

Since January, The Courier has campaigned for an ambitious new leisure complex in Perth that caters for all sports, including leisure swimming and curling.

We conducted a public consultation where residents put leisure swimming as the number one priority in a new centre.

Perth City Swim Club has also been adamant that a leisure pool is needed in addition to a lane pool to meet demand in the area.

Perth City Swim Club’s Ann Dickson and Eve Thomson. Image: Stuart Cowper

We have spoken to the curling community, who have raised their concerns about a peppercorn rent of Dewars Centre and the financial loss of not having both facilities on the same site.

However, they have asked the council to explore the possibility of a community asset transfer of the building to the curling community.

Meanwhile, Perth residents and businesses have bemoaned the loss of Thimblerow car park in the council’s latest plans.

We think there is a possible solution to be found between the council leader’s plans and the Provost’s.

A possible solution?

  • Build the new complex on Glover Street complete with dedicated leisure water and lane swimming
  • Include court halls and gym
  • Give curlers the Dewars Centre in a community asset transfer
  • Save 507 parking spaces at Thimblerow
  • Re-open Bell’s as stated in Option 1

The Courier analysis: Building a new complex at Glover Street with leisure water and lane swimming would satisfy public demand and allow for the curling community to explore a long-term solution for Dewars Centre as a multi-sport ice arena, knowing they can benefit from the savings of a heat exchange with both facilities being located on the same site.

