Olympic champion Eve Muirhead wants Dewars transfer for multi-sport arena in Perth leisure plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Olympic champion Eve Muirhead wants Dewars transfer for multi-sport arena in Perth leisure plans

Scottish Curling CEO Vincent Bryson believes a Community Asset Transfer would be the best option for his organisation.

Olympic champion Eve Muirhead outside Dewars Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Olympic champion Eve Muirhead outside Dewars Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

Olympic champion Eve Muirhead wants the Dewars Centre to be handed back to the curling community after the council’s new leisure centre plans left Perth without an ice rink.

The curling star believes a Community Asset Transfer (CAT) of the iconic facility would allow for the creation of an ice-sport arena that also caters for hockey and skating.

It’s a move backed by Scottish Curling CEO Vincent Bryson who told The Courier a CAT would be “the most interesting option” for his organisation.

On Wednesday, we revealed that council officers want to build a new PH2O facility at Thimblerow car park that has no ice or leisure water facilities.

In response, Council Leader Grant Laing put forward a second option of renting the Dewars Centre to the curling community for a peppercorn rate while asking council officers to create additional space for leisure water at Thimblerow.

Meanwhile, Provost Xander McDade has proposed building an “ambitious” new leisure centre at Glover Street that has both an ice rink arena and leisure swimming.

Too much focus on curling in report

Speaking to The Courier, Eve said she thought the council had focussed too much on curling without looking at the bigger picture of ice sports overall.

She said: “I think there is a real opportunity to focus on ice sports as a whole and take skating and hockey into the equation, that appears to be missing from all the council papers.

“Three sports using a facility such as an ice pad will mean, yes, it’s more profitable, but more importantly, Perth can be a real home for all ice sports.

“How it is done? We could look at community asset transfer.

“If the council were to facilitate a community asset transfer back to the curling community that could be transformative as other partners – for example World Curling – may be inclined to offer capital support to revitalise the Dewars Centre and make it a world class arena.”

Research failed to explore multi-sport options

Scottish Curling CEO, Mr Bryson, believes a multi-sport arena achieved through a Community Asset Transfer should be considered.

He told The Courier he was grateful to the council leader and the Provost who had put forward solutions to try and keep an ice facility in the Fair City.

Scottish Curling CEO Vincent Bryson at Dewars Centre.
Scottish Curling CEO Vincent Bryson at Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

However, Mr Bryson foreseen problems with the peppercorn rent option as he would struggle to generate funding for a short-term lease.

He said: “I’m grateful to elected members for igniting the debate around the myriad of options to retain ice in Perth, but for us its always been a multi-sport solution.

“If we, as a consortium of Scottish Curling and other partners, were to take on a CTA of the Dewars building – that would potentially excite other partners to invest capital over a longer period.”

The curling chief was surprised that council officers hadn’t explored the opportunities a multi-sport ice pad could bring in the report that was put forward for consideration.

Mr Bryson said his organisation was “aligned” with the Provost’s viewpoint of having an arena solution to the issue.

“There was a real focus on curling in all the options that were presented,” he said.

Peter Loudon at Dewars Centre.
Champion curler Peter Loudon at Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“But when I spoke to the chamber in January with (curling champion) Pete Loudon, we talked about any solution as a multi-sport solution.

“There’s a market for skating and there’s a market for ice hockey.

“I was a bit surprised that didn’t come through in the research.

“It was really good to see what the Provost had to say, I’m grateful that he’s encouraging an innovative solution that includes ice in some way.”

The Courier has been campaigning for the council to build an ambitious new centre that caters for all sports, including leisure swimming and curling.

More from Perth & Kinross

Loch Tay Highland Lodges.
Loch Tay holiday park wants 64 additional cottages as major extension planned
John Tainsh and traffic in Perth
Perth newsagent 'losing £400 a day' as roadworks cause traffic chaos
TikTok star Francis Bourgeois visited Perth
Watch as trainspotter Francis Bourgeois' Tay footbridge race rekindles Perth memories of old
Martin Jackson.
Hunt for man, 33, who has escaped from Castle Huntly prison
Auchterarder Cemetery concerns
Auchterarder Cemetery in 'horrifying' state with gravestones toppled during repairs
Raymond Tiffin
Covid-phobic Perth man on curfew after spitting on police officer's head
Katie Reid
Dangerous driver fled on foot after high speed chase through Dundee and Perthshire
Sandy Gunn leaning over Spitfire aircraft
Great Escape hero from Auchterarder finally recognised in home town – 80 years after…
Exteriors of Bell's Sports Centre, Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool.
Readers react to £61m Perth sports centre plan for Thimblerow
B9112 near Perth.
Police and firefighters attend crash near Perth

Conversation