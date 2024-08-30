Watch as trainspotter Francis Bourgeois’ Tay footbridge race rekindles Perth memories of old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Watch as trainspotter Francis Bourgeois’ Tay footbridge race rekindles Perth memories of old

The 24-year-old, who has 3.2 million followers, was in Perth to race heritage trains on his scooter.

By Ben MacDonald
TikTok star Francis Bourgeois visited Perth
Francis Bourgeois travelled to Perth to race two heritage trains across the Tay. Image: Francis Bourgeois/TikTok

An online trainspotter’s recent video on top of a Perth railway footbridge has sparked residents to go on a trip down memory lane.

TikTok star Francis Bourgeois’ latest upload shows him racing two locomotives over the River Tay on his scooter.

The 24-year-old, who has 3.2 million followers, travelled to the Fair City to watch two heritage diesel trains cross the Tay Viaduct, also known as the West Railway Bridge.

The trains, BR Class 50 50007 Hercules and 50049 Defiance, were on a tour across the north east of Scotland.

In the video, Francis – real name Luke Nicolson – tries to race the trains on the bridge but admits defeat when they overtake him.

The footage is captured on a camera attached to a headset.

@francis.bourgeois

50007 and 50049 look absolutley stunning in their new ‘large logo’ liveries. Well done Class 50 Alliance, such a great rail tour too! #trains

♬ original sound – Francis Bourgeois

The video, which has been viewed over 300,000 times, led former residents to share their memories of crossing the bridge.

Elaine Gunn wrote: “I knew this was Perth as soon as it flashed up.

“I’ve walked that bridge many times with my dad to his golf course. Loved when a train came alongside us! Great memories.”

Bourgeois has around 3.2 million TikTok followers. Image: Francis Bourgeois/TikTok

Gemma Edwards added: “I used to live in the flats that were in the background.

“You would have loved it the trains went straight past my living room window. So close you could wave to the people on it.”

The influencer captured the trains on a headset. Image: Francis Bourgeois/TikTok

Current Perth residents also commented, with one saying: “I walk over this bridge all the time.”

User Bee said: “My hometown. I love this bridge. It’s amazing how close you are to the trains that pass. So glad to see you here.”

Bourgeois’ time in Perth comes after Ewan McGregor paid a “special” visit to Rachel House.

