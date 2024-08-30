Watch as trainspotter Francis Bourgeois’ Tay footbridge race rekindles Perth memories of old

An online trainspotter’s recent video on top of a Perth railway footbridge has sparked residents to go on a trip down memory lane.

TikTok star Francis Bourgeois’ latest upload shows him racing two locomotives over the River Tay on his scooter.

The 24-year-old, who has 3.2 million followers, travelled to the Fair City to watch two heritage diesel trains cross the Tay Viaduct, also known as the West Railway Bridge.

The trains, BR Class 50 50007 Hercules and 50049 Defiance, were on a tour across the north east of Scotland.

In the video, Francis – real name Luke Nicolson – tries to race the trains on the bridge but admits defeat when they overtake him.

The footage is captured on a camera attached to a headset.

50007 and 50049 look absolutley stunning in their new 'large logo' liveries. Well done Class 50 Alliance, such a great rail tour too!

The video, which has been viewed over 300,000 times, led former residents to share their memories of crossing the bridge.

Elaine Gunn wrote: “I knew this was Perth as soon as it flashed up.

“I’ve walked that bridge many times with my dad to his golf course. Loved when a train came alongside us! Great memories.”

Gemma Edwards added: “I used to live in the flats that were in the background.

“You would have loved it the trains went straight past my living room window. So close you could wave to the people on it.”

Current Perth residents also commented, with one saying: “I walk over this bridge all the time.”

User Bee said: “My hometown. I love this bridge. It’s amazing how close you are to the trains that pass. So glad to see you here.”

