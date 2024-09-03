Ian Murray breaks silence on Raith Rovers sacking as he makes Premiership promotion claim

Ian Murray has confessed he was left ‘stunned’ when he was sacked by Raith Rovers last month – because he was ‘confident’ of clinching promotion to the Premiership this season.

The ex-Hibernian and Rangers defender was axed by the Stark’s Park outfit on August 4, less than 24 hours after their opening Championship game of the new campaign.

That 1-0 defeat to former club Airdrie spelled the end of just over two years for Murray at the helm of the Kirkcaldy club.

It was a move that took most by surprise.

Raith chief executive Andy Barrowman explained there had been a feeling at board level that there had been a regression in Murray’s side since the turn of the year.

But Murray is adamant he was still convinced he and his revamped squad could go one better than last season’s second-place finish in the Championship and subsequent play-off final defeat to Ross County.

It is understood the 43-year-old has broken his silence after agreement was reached with Raith on a financial settlement over the three years left on the contract he signed in December last year.

“From the moment I arrived at Stark’s Park in May 2022, I had a good feeling about the club,” said Murray in a statement released via the PA news agency. “The staff and supporters welcomed me and made me feel at home.

‘I felt we were making good progress’

“From consolidation in the Championship, a cup final [in the SPFL Trust Trophy] and a Scottish Cup quarter-final against Rangers in my first season, to beaten finalists in last season’s play-off final with 20 wins from 36 matches, I felt we were making good progress.

“The board were so impressed by the progression and I was delighted to accept a three-year extension to my contract in December 2023.

“This season I was also pleased to secure the signing of some good players and had other signing targets that I had discussed internally.

Murray: ‘I was quietly confident’

“Therefore I was quietly confident that we could go one better than last season’s achievement and secure promotion to the Premiership.

“I was stunned when I received a short telephone call from Andrew Barrowman on the Sunday morning after the Airdrie match telling me my contract was being terminated.

“I told him I totally disagreed with this decision. But I’ve been in the game long enough to know that, despite my record, nothing should surprise you in football.”

With Raith yet to replace Murray in the dugout, the former St Mirren boss has revealed he is eager to return to management.

The statement continued: “We all move on and I thank the staff and the team for their sterling efforts throughout the past two years. The players’ work ethic, honesty and willingness to adapt made my job rewarding.

“The unwavering support from my staff and their individual input helped me greatly and I cannot thank them enough.

“Finally, I would like to thank the supporters, who got behind the team through thick and thin.

“They gave me so many memories that I will treasure forever, culminating in the emotional standing ovation they gave us in Dingwall after the [play-off] match.

“After the enforced break I’m ready to start again as I’m missing the day-to-day involvement in football. Thank you.”