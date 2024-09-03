Drivers face two-week M90 contraflow south of Perth

Drivers are facing a two-week contraflow on the M90 south of Perth.

Roadworks are set to start on Sunday September 15 to allow for work on areas of woodland next to the motorway.

The work will take place on a stretch of the M90 near Balmanno Hill, between of Bridge of Earn and Glenfarg.

Lane closures and contraflow during M90 roadworks

Lane closures will be in force in both directions between 7.30pm on Sunday September 15 and 7.30pm on Monday September 16.

A contraflow will then be in place from 7.30pm on Monday September 16 until 6.30am on Sunday September 29, meaning the road will be down to one lane in either direction.

Further lane closures will then be placed between 6.30am on September 29 and 6.30am on September 30 to remove the contraflow system.

From Monday September 30 to Friday October 4, the inside lane on the southbound carriageway will be closed each day between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

There will also be an overnight closure of the same lane from October 6 to October 7, from 7.30pm to 6.30am.

The adjacent hard shoulder will be closed throughout the roadworks.

Roads agency Amey has warned drivers that the works are weather-dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if conditions are not favourable.

The roadworks will begin after overnight closures of the M90 at nearby Junction 9 Muirmont Bridge, which run until September 14.