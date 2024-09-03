Drivers face two-week M90 contraflow south of Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Drivers face two-week M90 contraflow south of Perth

Roadworks are set to take place near Balmanno Hill, between of Bridge of Earn and Glenfarg.

By Ben MacDonald
M90 near Balmanno Hill
The M90 near Balmanno Hill. Image: Google Street View

Drivers are facing a two-week contraflow on the M90 south of Perth.

Roadworks are set to start on Sunday September 15 to allow for work on areas of woodland next to the motorway.

The work will take place on a stretch of the M90 near Balmanno Hill, between of Bridge of Earn and Glenfarg.

Lane closures and contraflow during M90 roadworks

Lane closures will be in force in both directions between 7.30pm on Sunday September 15 and 7.30pm on Monday September 16.

A contraflow will then be in place from 7.30pm on Monday September 16 until 6.30am on Sunday September 29, meaning the road will be down to one lane in either direction.

Further lane closures will then be placed between 6.30am on September 29 and 6.30am on September 30 to remove the contraflow system.

From Monday September 30 to Friday October 4, the inside lane on the southbound carriageway will be closed each day between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

The stretch of the M90 affected by the roadworks. Image: Amey Scotland

There will also be an overnight closure of the same lane from October 6 to October 7, from 7.30pm to 6.30am.

The adjacent hard shoulder will be closed throughout the roadworks.

Roads agency Amey has warned drivers that the works are weather-dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if conditions are not favourable.

The roadworks will begin after overnight closures of the M90 at nearby Junction 9 Muirmont Bridge, which run until September 14.

