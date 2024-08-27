M90 bridge near Perth to be closed overnight for almost two weeks

Overnight road closures will take place on the M90 near Perth during roadworks.

Amey is carrying out expansion joint replacement and localised resurfacing at Junction 9 Muirmont Bridge, near Bridge of Earn, next week.

Work will take place both northbound and southbound from 7.30pm until 6.30am each night between September 2 and 14.

Diversions as M90 bridge near Perth closed overnight for nearly two weeks

This will involve full road closures on both carriageways between the on/off slips.

Traffic will be diverted using slip roads.

During the first week, there will be a total southbound closure, with one lane also closed northbound.

This will swap during the second week, with a total closure planned northbound, and one lane closed southbound.

Amey says construction noise will occur during the works, but that disturbance will be minimised as much as possible.

Meanwhile, drivers in Dundee are facing road closures during major works on and around the Scott Fyffe Roundabout.