Driver smashes into railing during hit-and-run outside Dundee school – but leaves number plate behind

A driver smashed into railings at a Dundee school just minutes before pupils were let out for the day.

Shocked parents watched the black car career into the railing outside Blackness Primary School at 3.15pm on Tuesday, just before the bell rang.

The driver then fled the scene, but left his bumper and registration plate behind.

One woman was knocked to the ground, but it is understood this was caused by the impact of the collision and she was not directly hit by the car.

Am ambulance was called to help her, however she didn’t require medical attention.

Pupils were let out of a separate door on the other side of the school to avoid the crash, which happened at the Hawkhill side of the building.

Blackness pupils left from different gate to avoid hit-and-run aftermath

One passer-by said: “I was standing on the little lane that goes down by Ryehill and I heard this almighty crash and wallop, like metal on metal.

“I looked up and I could see there was a car sitting right at the gate.

“As I came up the car was still there and the guy started reversing it out, then as he was driving up Hawkhill one of his wheel trims came off.

“The whole front of his car was left there.

“Two people were kind of near the barrier when it was hit and one was sitting on the ground.

“I think the impact flung her against the wall of the school.

“It was just before the kids came out – a teacher came out and said they were all going to go out the other gate.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We would appeal with anyone with information to contact Police Scotland.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “Our control room received a call at 3.18pm from one of our crews to report a road traffic collision.

“No medical attention was required.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.