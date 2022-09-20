Driver smashes into railing during hit-and-run outside Dundee school – but leaves number plate behind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Driver smashes into railing during hit-and-run outside Dundee school – but leaves number plate behind

By Matteo Bell
September 20 2022, 5.20pm
The aftermath of the collision
The aftermath of the collision

A driver smashed into railings at a Dundee school just minutes before pupils were let out for the day.

Shocked parents watched the black car career into the railing outside Blackness Primary School at 3.15pm on Tuesday, just before the bell rang.

The driver then fled the scene, but left his bumper and registration plate behind.

One woman was knocked to the ground, but it is understood this was caused by the impact of the collision and she was not directly hit by the car.

Am ambulance was called to help her, however she didn’t require medical attention.

Pupils were let out of a separate door on the other side of the school to avoid the crash, which happened at the Hawkhill side of the building.

Blackness pupils left from different gate to avoid hit-and-run aftermath

One passer-by said: “I was standing on the little lane that goes down by Ryehill and I heard this almighty crash and wallop, like metal on metal.

“I looked up and I could see there was a car sitting right at the gate.

“As I came up the car was still there and the guy started reversing it out, then as he was driving up Hawkhill one of his wheel trims came off.

Blackness Primary School, Hawkhill.

“The whole front of his car was left there.

“Two people were kind of near the barrier when it was hit and one was sitting on the ground.

“I think the impact flung her against the wall of the school.

“It was just before the kids came out – a teacher came out and said they were all going to go out the other gate.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We would appeal with anyone with information to contact Police Scotland.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “Our control room received a call at 3.18pm from one of our crews to report a road traffic collision.

“No medical attention was required.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Thieves broke into the flat on Blacklock Crescent.
Dundee mum fears thieves were watching her home before stealing TVs and clothes
0
The aftermath of the collision
'A school of dreams!' Ukrainian children loving life at Ardler Primary in Dundee
0
John Cord was jailed at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drug dealer jailed for racist tirade at Tesco
Izzy Tait broke the Masters deadlifting record at the weekend.
Dundee mum lifts nearly 43 stone to break Masters world record
1
Royal Regiment of Scotland's Allan Campbell with his family (left) and Pipe Major Paul Burns (right).
List of Tayside and Fife residents who took part in Queen's funeral – including…
0
The aftermath of the collision
Syke: How graffiti helped save the life of a 'typical ned' from Dundee
0
Tim Hortons Dundee is under construction.
Dundee City Council ordered to compensate Tim Hortons after holding up city drive-thru
3
Marley Williams.
Dundee driver could have caused 'tragedy' in roundabout crash
The aftermath of the collision
Dundee FC stadium consultation: Everything you need to know
3
The aftermath of the collision
LISTEN: How we're recognising achievements of local youngsters

More from The Courier

The aftermath of the collision
MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee United fans who chanted about Queen’s death will one day feel…
0
Beef carcases at ABP in Perth
Perth slaughterhouse greenhouse gas leak is 'second largest' in Europe
A 20mph zone sign.
New 20mph speed limits imposed on Dunfermline streets
0
The aftermath of the collision
Major Tayside housebuilder delivers 1,000 homes for the first time
0
Scott McMann found the net for United in the Reserve Cup match
Dundee United senior stars on scoresheet as Tangerines claim last-gasp Reserve Cup win
0
Thieves broke into the flat on Blacklock Crescent.
Dundee mum fears thieves were watching her home before stealing TVs and clothes
0