Home Entertainment

A fresh take on The Marriage of Figaro set for Dundee

By Andrew Welsh
September 20 2022, 5.30pm
Mozart's The Marriage Of Figaro has been given an English language makeover.
Mozart's The Marriage Of Figaro has been given an English language makeover.

Opera lovers can look forward to a fresh take on a Mozart classic upon its Dundee arrival.

Scotland’s own professional touring company Opera Bohemia are set to bring an English language version of The Marriage Of Figaro to Marryat Hall on September 24.

The Saturday night performance is part of the inaugural Opera Festival Scotland being staged over four days in the city, starting on Thursday.

Translated from Italian

The charitable troupe’s Fife-born founder Douglas Nairne has translated the comedy’s original Italian lyrics into the more accessible form, a move designed to attract new audiences to the 1786 Seville-set masterpiece.

A scene from the Opera Bohemia production.

Normally a work that tops three hours in duration, the anglicised offering comes in at 140 minutes with interval.

Overseen by ex-Glyndebourne assistant director Oliver Platt, the production’s cast is led by baritone Andrew McTaggart as the title character, and soprano Catriona Clark, who plays his bride-to-be Susanna.

Other well-known performers involved include Charlie Drummond, Arthur Bruce, Heather Ireson and Shuna Scott Sendall.

Packed with arias, duets and ensembles, this Figaro also includes new piano and cello arrangements written by Andrew Brown and Andrew Huggan respectively.

It’s Opera Bohemia’s first outing since their 10th anniversary tour of The Merry Widow just over three years ago visited 18 Scottish locations, including Perth and Kirkcaldy.

