Flats plan for historic Brechin pub

A flats plan has come forward for Brechin’s town centre Old Bolag Bar.

The Church Street pub has been empty since it was ravaged by fire five years ago.

Now an Angus developer wants to convert the building into three flats.

Montrose-based K T Properties has lodged a planning application with Angus Council for the conversion.

It sits opposite Brechin’s Town House Museum.

Church Street is in the heart of the town’s conservation area.

The property is over two storeys, with demolition work required at the rear.

Car parking spaces will also be created there.

Those will access the High Street from Bishops Close, near Brechin Cathedral.

Scottish Water say they have no objection to the application.

Angus Council planners have set a target date of early November to make a decision on the application.

The flats scheme could be decided under delegated powers by council officials.

But if there are local objections it might go before councillors on the area’s development standards committee.

Serious fire in 2017

The once-popular pub was gutted when an early-morning blaze ripped through it in November 2017.

Fire broke out just after 1.30am.

Local crews spent almost five hours tackling the blaze and neighbours were evacuated.

It completely destroyed the interior of the pub, just a few years after it had been renovated.