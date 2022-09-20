Flats plan for historic Brechin pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Flats plan for historic Brechin pub

By Graham Brown
September 20 2022, 5.30pm Updated: September 20 2022, 7.51pm
The Old Bolag in the centre of Brechin. Picture: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
The Old Bolag in the centre of Brechin. Picture: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

A flats plan has come forward for Brechin’s town centre Old Bolag Bar.

The Church Street pub has been empty since it was ravaged by fire five years ago.

Now an Angus developer wants to convert the building into three flats.

Montrose-based K T Properties has lodged a planning application with Angus Council for the conversion.

The Old Bolag sits in the town centre opposite Brechin Town House Museum. Picture: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

It sits opposite Brechin’s Town House Museum.

Church Street is in the heart of the town’s conservation area.

The property is over two storeys, with demolition work required at the rear.

Car parking spaces will also be created there.

Those will access the High Street from Bishops Close, near Brechin Cathedral.

Scottish Water say they have no objection to the application.

The rear view of the property from Bishop’s Close.

Angus Council planners have set a target date of early November to make a decision on the application.

The flats scheme could be decided under delegated powers by council officials.

But if there are local objections it might go before councillors on the area’s development standards committee.

Serious fire in 2017

The once-popular pub was gutted when an early-morning blaze ripped through it in November 2017.

Fire broke out just after 1.30am.

The aftermath of the 2017 blaze.

Local crews spent almost five hours tackling the blaze and neighbours were evacuated.

It completely destroyed the interior of the pub, just a few years after it had been renovated.

