Takeaway promising ‘amazing’ chicken wings set to open in Dundee

A takeaway promising customers “amazing” chicken wings is set to open in Dundee.

WingVille will take up the former Manzil unit on Perth Road later this month.

Along with wings, the menu will feature chicken tenders, burgers, wraps, milkshakes and ice cream.

The takeaway is the brainchild of Amar Salimi, owner of Azaad in Invergowrie.

Amar told The Courier: “Dundee needs a wings shop.

Local chefs produce recipes for WingVille in Dundee

“We started making wings in Azaad with one of the staff members who has been with me for many years.

“With the help of some local chefs, we have come up with some amazing recipes.

“Some wings will be seasoned and others will be coated in a homemade sauce.

“We have been eating wings for the past six months, trying to perfect the recipes.

“We will be opening in a couple of weeks and will not charge for the wings for the first couple of days so we can get all the systems and procedures in place.

“Once we have done our soft opening, we will start marketing.”

Amar insists WingVille’s products will stand out against others in the city.

He said: “We have bought some of the best equipment so the wings will be softer and juicier than most customers have ever had before.

“We have also sourced larger grade-A wings, so the meat-to-bone ratio is higher compared to regular wings.

“Most places either grill or fry their wings. Ours are steamed then either flash fried or grilled.

Flavours revealed for WingVille takeaway in Dundee

“We found this retains the flavour and softness of the chicken better than the way other shops do it.”

Flavours will include hot honey and cinnamon, cheddar jalapeno and the spicy WingVillan – made with the Trinidad Moruga scorpion chilli pepper – which Amar says “blew his socks off” during a taste test.

