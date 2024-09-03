Fife dog wardens pledge action after ‘vicious’ Cupar dog attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife dog wardens pledge action after ‘vicious’ Cupar dog attack

Desmond Montgomery, 80, punched a Mastiff to stop the attack on his cocker spaniel.

By Claire Warrender
Desmond Montgomery and wife Susan with Razzi following the attack. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Desmond Montgomery and wife Susan with Razzi following the attack. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Fife dog wardens have confirmed they are taking action following a vicious dog attack in Cupar.

An investigation was launched after a black Mastiff and a tan-coloured chow chow savaged cocker spaniel Razzi during a walk on September 25.

Owner Desmond Montgomery, 80, punched the Mastiff to stop the attack amid fears Razzi would be killed.

Razzi's injuries are clear after the Cupar dog attack
Razzi suffered injuries to her neck and back during the Cupar dog attack. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And he also expressed fears the larger dogs could strike again.

Mr Montgomery reported the incident to police, who then referred it to dog wardens for investigation.

Fife Council’s safer communities manager Paul Coleman confirmed the investigation is complete.

“As a result of our investigation, appropriate and relevant action will be taken under the Control of Dogs Act Scotland.

What happens next?

Mr Montgomery is pleased with the result.

“I’m delighted the council have decided to take action and look forward to hearing the outcome,” he said.

Dog wardens have the power to offer advice, issue a warning letter or serve a dog control notice (DCN) to an owner whose dogs are deemed to be out of control.

A DCN requires owners to meet certain conditions such as keeping dogs muzzled in public.

And all dogs which are subject to a DCN must be microchipped and registered within 14 days of issue.

Failure to comply is an offence and could result in a court appearance and a fine of up to £1,000.

Fife dog wardens investigated almost 1,200 aggressive dog reports in 2022 and 2023.

EXCLUSIVE: Detectives who nailed Fife flasher lift lid on 'landmark' investigation
Buckfast thief attacked Fife shop workers and punched stranger, 64
