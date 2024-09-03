Fife dog wardens pledge action after ‘vicious’ Cupar dog attack

Fife dog wardens have confirmed they are taking action following a vicious dog attack in Cupar.

An investigation was launched after a black Mastiff and a tan-coloured chow chow savaged cocker spaniel Razzi during a walk on September 25.

Owner Desmond Montgomery, 80, punched the Mastiff to stop the attack amid fears Razzi would be killed.

And he also expressed fears the larger dogs could strike again.

Mr Montgomery reported the incident to police, who then referred it to dog wardens for investigation.

Fife Council’s safer communities manager Paul Coleman confirmed the investigation is complete.

“As a result of our investigation, appropriate and relevant action will be taken under the Control of Dogs Act Scotland.”

What happens next?

Mr Montgomery is pleased with the result.

“I’m delighted the council have decided to take action and look forward to hearing the outcome,” he said.

Dog wardens have the power to offer advice, issue a warning letter or serve a dog control notice (DCN) to an owner whose dogs are deemed to be out of control.

A DCN requires owners to meet certain conditions such as keeping dogs muzzled in public.

And all dogs which are subject to a DCN must be microchipped and registered within 14 days of issue.

Failure to comply is an offence and could result in a court appearance and a fine of up to £1,000.

Fife dog wardens investigated almost 1,200 aggressive dog reports in 2022 and 2023.