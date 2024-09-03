Dundee lawyer who left client with ‘years of stress’ ordered to pay £4k in compensation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee lawyer who left client with ‘years of stress’ ordered to pay £4k in compensation

It comes after Alan Baillie was banned from the profession earlier this year.

By Kieran Webster
Alan Baillie.
Alan Baillie.

A Dundee lawyer who left his client with “years of stress” has been ordered to pay £4,000 in compensation.

Alan Baillie, 66, has been ordered to pay former client Lorraine Ludman the sum after being found to have had a conflict of interest during a land ownership dispute in Argyll.

Earlier this year, he was banned from the profession by the Scottish Solicitors’ Discipline Tribunal (SSDT) for misconduct.

It came after it was found Ballie had acted in the interests of Lorraine Ludman and brothers Andrew and Graeme McIlvride over the conveying of land in Argyll.

Between 2009 and 2015, Ms Ludman paid her then-partner Andrew McIlvride £140,000 for the land but never received the deeds.

By November 2016, the relationship between the two had ended.

Dundee lawyer represented both clients in land dispute

Ms Ludman took the case to Oban Sheriff Court in 2021 and Mr McIlvride was ordered to pay her back the £140,000.

During the case, a ledger card of the firm allocated to Ms Ludman was discovered.

It disclosed two payments Baillie made from Ms Ludman to Mr McIlvride – totalling £1,380 – without her knowledge, to settle two bills.

Despite being found to have represented both clients, Baillie claimed he had not represented her and had no professional obligation to her.

He was also found to have failed to advise Ms Ludman to seek separate legal advice following the split between her and her ex-partner.

Oban Sheriff Court.
Oban Sheriff Court.

Now, another hearing has taken place to decide whether Ms Ludman was due any compensation.

During this hearing, Ms Ludman claimed the saga had left her with “stress and anxiety”.

She claimed the court case was “the worst thing that had ever happened to her”.

Ms Ludman claimed Baillie was obtuse in his answers and that the court case caused her “immeasurable” stress.

A secondary witness also gave evidence and said Ms Ludman became “increasingly withdrawn over time” and struggled to find enjoyment in life during the ordeal.

Dundee lawyer’s client ‘suffered mentally’ as a result of misconduct

Baillie’s representative accepted the decision to award compensation but felt the case was serious enough to warrant only £1,500.

A report into the hearing said: “The tribunal was persuaded by the evidence of the secondary complainer (Ms Ludman) that she had suffered mentally as a result of the respondent’s misconduct.

“The secondary complainer’s court case against her former partner arose partly as a result of the respondent’s actions and omissions.

“The tribunal appreciated that this was a stressful situation for the secondary complainer.

“It caused disruption to her daily life and took time to resolve. She was unable to get any closure.”

The SSDT awarded Ms Ludman £4,000.

Woman ‘happy’ with outcome but suffered ‘years of stress’

In a statement to The Courier, Ms Ludman said: “I am very happy with the outcome of my complaint, though the monetary amount I received cannot reasonably compensate for the years of stress and difficulty that Mr Baillie’s conduct has caused me.

“I hope that this will serve as an example for other solicitors out there who choose to take advantage of their clients.

“I commend the SSDT for their diligent actions in holding lawyers accountable for their misconduct.”

Baillie worked for several firms during a career spanning more than 40 years but says he has now retired.

He was previously fined £10,000 at a tribunal in 2014 for “serious and reprehensible” misconduct when he was found to have breached legal obligations in 10 property transactions.

Baillie declined to comment when approached by The Courier.

Conversation