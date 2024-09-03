Perth, Fife and Stirling bin strikes could be back on as union rejects pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth, Fife and Stirling bin strikes could be back on as union rejects pay offer

86% of Unison members balloted have turned down the latest proposed deal.

By Lindsey Hamilton
bin strike could be back on
Perth and Kinross bin strikes could be back on. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Bin strikes across Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling could be back on after members of a union voted to reject the latest pay offer.

Thousands of council workers represented by Unison have overwhelmingly knocked back the latest proposed pay deal from umbrella body Cosla.

A total of 86% of those balloted rejected an hourly increase of 67p or 3.6% – whichever is higher.

All bin strikes across Tayside, Fife and Perth were suspended on August 12 after a fresh pay offer was made to members of Unison, Unite and GMB.

Last week, GMB confirmed its members had accepted the offer.

However, Unison says the offer falls short of expectations.

Unison ‘has mandates for bin strikes in Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling’

The union says it has mandates for strike action by waste and recycling workers at 13 councils, including Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling.

Unison will now discuss the next steps in the coming days – with the prospect of bin strikes going ahead.

Colette Hunter, Unison Scotland local government committee chair, said: “Cosla and the Scottish Government need to understand the anger among council staff.

“They want a fair increase to stop their pay consistently falling behind, and for their wage increase to be in line with other areas of the economy.

“The last thing anyone wants to do is go on strike, but local government workers deserve better.

“This result must be a wake-up call and get the employers and government to invest in local services and the staff who deliver them.”

Cosla has been contacted for comment.

Conversation