‘Idyllic’ riverside Angus home with huge garden for sale at £635k

An “idyllic” riverside home in Angus with a huge garden has gone up for sale.
Kirkside House in Kirkton of Glenisla dates from the 19th century but has been modernised for family living.
The property is set within a two-acre plot next to the River Isla.
On the ground floor, there are two generous living rooms which both take in views of the garden.
Each has been fitted with a wood-burning stove.
The spacious dining room/kitchen has an Aga cooker, along with access to a utility room and a laundry room.
The kitchen also leads to a gym and playroom.
The ground floor is completed by an office space and a toilet.
Two separate staircases lead to the first floor, where there are six bedrooms.
The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom while two of the other bedrooms have en-suite shower rooms.
A family bathroom is also located on this floor.
A standout feature of the home is the extensive garden, which extends to the river.
A beautiful patio area offers breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside and there are large lawn areas, along with trees, plants and shrubs.
A large timber shed is located to the side of the property while there is also a wood store.
Kirkside House is being marketed by Keystone Property for offers over £635,000.
