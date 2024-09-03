‘Idyllic’ riverside Angus home with huge garden for sale at £635k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Idyllic’ riverside Angus home with huge garden for sale at £635k

Kirkside House was built in the 19th century.

By Chloe Burrell
The property in Kirkton of Glenisla. Image: Keystone Property
The property in Kirkton of Glenisla. Image: Keystone Property

An “idyllic” riverside home in Angus with a huge garden has gone up for sale.

Kirkside House in Kirkton of Glenisla dates from the 19th century but has been modernised for family living.

The property is set within a two-acre plot next to the River Isla.

On the ground floor, there are two generous living rooms which both take in views of the garden.

Each has been fitted with a wood-burning stove.

Living room at Kirkside House in Angus.
One of the living rooms. Image: Keystone Property
Living room at Kirkside House in Angus.
Each living room has a wood-burning stove. Image: Keystone Property
The kitchen/dining room at Kirkside House in Angus.
The dining room and kitchen area. Image: Keystone Property
Utility room at Kirkside House in Angus.
The utility room. Image: Keystone Property
The gym and playroom at Kirkside House in Angus.
The gym and playroom. Image: Keystone Property
Office at Kirkside House in Angus.
The office space. Image: Keystone Property
Toilet at Kirkside House in Angus.
The ground-floor toilet. Image: Keystone Property

The spacious dining room/kitchen has an Aga cooker, along with access to a utility room and a laundry room.

The kitchen also leads to a gym and playroom.

The ground floor is completed by an office space and a toilet.

Two separate staircases lead to the first floor, where there are six bedrooms.

Staircase at Kirkside House in Angus.
The staircase. Image: Keystone Property
The main bedroom at Kirkside House in Angus.
The main bedroom. Image: Keystone Property
En-suite bathroom at Kirkside House in Angus.
The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. Image: Keystone Property
Bedroom at Kirkside House in Angus.
Another bedroom. Image: Keystone Property
Bedroom at Kirkside House in Angus.
Each bedroom is spacious and full of light. Image: Keystone Property
Bathroom at Kirkside House in Angus.
An en-suite shower room. Image: Keystone Property
Bedroom at Kirkside House in Angus.
Another one of the bedrooms. Image: Keystone Property
Bedroom at Kirkside House in Angus.
There are six bedrooms. Image: Keystone Property
Bedroom at Kirkside House in Angus.
One of the smaller bedrooms. Image: Keystone Property
Bathroom at Kirkside House in Angus.
The family bathroom. Image: Keystone Property

The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom while two of the other bedrooms have en-suite shower rooms.

A family bathroom is also located on this floor.

A standout feature of the home is the extensive garden, which extends to the river.

A beautiful patio area offers breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside and there are large lawn areas, along with trees, plants and shrubs.

Kirkside House in Angus.
Kirkside House. Image: Keystone Property
Patio area at Kirkside House in Angus.
The patio. Image: Keystone Property
Garden at Kirkside House in Angus.
The plot extends to the River Isla. Image: Keystone Property

A large timber shed is located to the side of the property while there is also a wood store.

Kirkside House is being marketed by Keystone Property for offers over £635,000.

It comes as a hotel in Perthshire, in a stunning riverside setting, has gone up for sale for £850,000.

Conversation