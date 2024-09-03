‘Idyllic’ riverside Angus home with huge garden for sale at £635k

An “idyllic” riverside home in Angus with a huge garden has gone up for sale.

Kirkside House in Kirkton of Glenisla dates from the 19th century but has been modernised for family living.

The property is set within a two-acre plot next to the River Isla.

On the ground floor, there are two generous living rooms which both take in views of the garden.

Each has been fitted with a wood-burning stove.

The spacious dining room/kitchen has an Aga cooker, along with access to a utility room and a laundry room.

The kitchen also leads to a gym and playroom.

The ground floor is completed by an office space and a toilet.

Two separate staircases lead to the first floor, where there are six bedrooms.

The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom while two of the other bedrooms have en-suite shower rooms.

A family bathroom is also located on this floor.

A standout feature of the home is the extensive garden, which extends to the river.

A beautiful patio area offers breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside and there are large lawn areas, along with trees, plants and shrubs.

A large timber shed is located to the side of the property while there is also a wood store.

Kirkside House is being marketed by Keystone Property for offers over £635,000.

