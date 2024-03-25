More than 1,000 aggressive dogs investigated by Fife wardens in two years

Fife wardens investigated almost 1,200 reports of aggressive dogs in the region over the last two years.

But they issued just 67 notices ordering owners to keep their pets under control.

The figures were revealed less than a month after a Border Collie was killed by two Staffordshire bull terriers near Elie.

It later transpired the Staffies were already the subjects of a dog control notice (DCN) following previous attacks on horses and other dogs.

And their owner has now been served with a second one.

East Neuk councillor Sean Dillon said he was utterly shocked by the high number of aggressive dog reports.

And he is now investigating how many of those were also previously served DCNs.

A dog control notice requires owners to meet certain conditions, which can include keeping dogs muzzled and on a lead in public.

More than 600 aggressive dog reports in Fife last year

Mr Dillon asked Fife Council how many dog attacks were reported to wardens in the last two years.

And it was revealed there were 575 aggressive dog reports in 2022.

Wardens issued 24 DCNs and 80 warnings.

In 2023, they received 610 reports and issued 33 DCNs and 71 warnings.

So far this year, there have been 108 reports, four DCNs and two warnings.

Mr Dillon said: “It’s shocking, for want of a better word.

“Obviously, not all reports will result in a DCN or a warning as it depends on how the investigation pans out.

“However, I had hoped there would be fewer irresponsible dog owners in Fife.

“I’m now waiting for figures on how many of these attacks were by dogs that previously had dog control notices.”

Call for review of procedures

The Liberal Democrat councillor has asked for a review of Fife Council’s procedures following the February 11 Elie attack.

Border Collie Missy had been out for a walk with owner Ann Baker when the Staffies pounced.

Missy later died from her injuries.

And Mr Dillon said he was dismayed to learn the dogs responsible had struck before.

“I believe it is important that we take a look at the council’s current procedures and learn lessons to ensure no other families have to go through this in future,” he said.