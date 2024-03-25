More than 1,000 aggressive dogs investigated by Fife wardens in two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 1,000 aggressive dogs investigated by Fife wardens in two years

The figures were revealed after a Border Collie was killed after an attack near Elie.

By Claire Warrender
Anne Baker, 75, and her dog, Missy, who has died after being attacked while on a walk near Elie.
Anne Baker, 75, and her dog, Missy, who has died after being attacked while on a walk near Elie.

Fife wardens investigated almost 1,200 reports of aggressive dogs in the region over the last two years.

But they issued just 67 notices ordering owners to keep their pets under control.

The figures were revealed less than a month after a Border Collie was killed by two Staffordshire bull terriers near Elie.

Missy, who died of her injuries following the Fife dog attack, is pictured with shaved fur and visible wounds
Missy after she was attacked near Elie in Fife.

It later transpired the Staffies were already the subjects of a dog control notice (DCN) following previous attacks on horses and other dogs.

And their owner has now been served with a second one.

East Neuk councillor Sean Dillon said he was utterly shocked by the high number of aggressive dog reports.

And he is now investigating how many of those were also previously served DCNs.

A dog control notice requires owners to meet certain conditions, which can include keeping dogs muzzled and on a lead in public.

More than 600 aggressive dog reports in Fife last year

Mr Dillon asked Fife Council how many dog attacks were reported to wardens in the last two years.

And it was revealed there were 575 aggressive dog reports in 2022.

Wardens issued 24 DCNs and 80 warnings.

In 2023, they received 610 reports and issued 33 DCNs and 71 warnings.

So far this year, there have been 108 reports, four DCNs and two warnings.

Mr Dillon said: “It’s shocking, for want of a better word.

A headshot of Councillor Sean Dillon
East Neuk and Landward councillor Sean Dillon is worried about aggressive dogs in Fife.

“Obviously, not all reports will result in a DCN or a warning as it depends on how the investigation pans out.

“However, I had hoped there would be fewer irresponsible dog owners in Fife.

“I’m now waiting for figures on how many of these attacks were by dogs that previously had dog control notices.”

Call for review of procedures

The Liberal Democrat councillor has asked for a review of Fife Council’s procedures following the February 11 Elie attack.

Border Collie Missy had been out for a walk with owner Ann Baker when the Staffies pounced.

Missy later died from her injuries.

And Mr Dillon said he was dismayed to learn the dogs responsible had struck before.

“I believe it is important that we take a look at the council’s current procedures and learn lessons to ensure no other families have to go through this in future,” he said.

Conversation